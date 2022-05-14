Limerick football team confirmed for Munster Championship semi final with Tipperary

Limerick football manager Billy Lee
BILLY Lee has revealed his Limerick team for this evening's Munster Senior Football Championship semi final.
Limerick play Tipperary at 7pm in Thurles in the Munster SFC semi final bidding to reach the May 28 final against Kerry.
Limerick's team is unchanged from the side which scored a dramatic penalty shootout win over Clare in the previous round.
There is one change from the 11 substitutions with Bob Childs replacing Tony McCarthy.
LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Michael Donovan (Galbally); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Paul Maher (Adare); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Aaron O’Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Luke Murphy (Monaleen), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Padraig de Brun (Firies, Co Kerry), Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West), Robbie Bourke (Adare).
