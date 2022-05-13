Search

13 May 2022

Limerick and Cork champions meet in Munster club junior football final in Knockaderry

Limerick and Cork champions meet in Munster club junior football final in Knockaderry

Action from the drawn Junior B Football Final in Knockaderry

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

13 May 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

WHILE much Gaelic Football focus will be Thurles on Saturday evening when Limerick and Tipperary meet in the Munster Senior Championship semi final, there provincial silverware on offer earlier in the day.

Limerick's Granagh-Ballingarry and Cork's Randal Og replay their Munster Junior B Football Final this Saturday May 14 in Knockaderry at 2.30.

The drawn final back on March 26 finished 1-7 to 0-10 with the Cork side scoring the final five points to ensure a replay.

Five time county junior B champions, Saturday will be a second Munster final for the side in black and green. Back in 2010 they lost to Tralee’s Na NGaeil 1-12 to 1-6 in this final.

Granagh-Ballingarry beat Waterford’s The Nire in the semi final, while Randal Og defeated Kerry’s Moyvane.

On Saturday, will be the 14th staging of the junior B football competition run by Knockaderry. Granagh-Ballingarry and Randal Og both seek a second ever title for their county in a competition dominated by Kerry.

Granagh-Ballingarry are looking to follow in the footsteps of 2017 winners Ballybrown.

The Limerick side are managed by Shane O'Grady, Mark O'Sullivan and Andrew Holmes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media