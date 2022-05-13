Limerick and Cork champions meet in Munster club junior football final in Knockaderry

WHILE much Gaelic Football focus will be Thurles on Saturday evening when Limerick and Tipperary meet in the Munster Senior Championship semi final, there provincial silverware on offer earlier in the day.

Limerick's Granagh-Ballingarry and Cork's Randal Og replay their Munster Junior B Football Final this Saturday May 14 in Knockaderry at 2.30.

The drawn final back on March 26 finished 1-7 to 0-10 with the Cork side scoring the final five points to ensure a replay.

Five time county junior B champions, Saturday will be a second Munster final for the side in black and green. Back in 2010 they lost to Tralee’s Na NGaeil 1-12 to 1-6 in this final.

Granagh-Ballingarry beat Waterford’s The Nire in the semi final, while Randal Og defeated Kerry’s Moyvane.

On Saturday, will be the 14th staging of the junior B football competition run by Knockaderry. Granagh-Ballingarry and Randal Og both seek a second ever title for their county in a competition dominated by Kerry.

Granagh-Ballingarry are looking to follow in the footsteps of 2017 winners Ballybrown.

The Limerick side are managed by Shane O'Grady, Mark O'Sullivan and Andrew Holmes.