Limerick GAA launch new Win A Peugeot fund-raising drive

LIMERICK GAA have launched a new fund-raising drive with an electric Peugeot e-2008 Allure up for grabs.

Limerick GAA in association with Adams of Glin Peugeot Dealer have teamed up for the raffle.

Tickets are now on sale online at www.winapeugeot.ie at €20 each and the deadline is midnight on August 26 - the lucky winner will be announced on Friday September 2.

At the launch of the new fund-raising drive Limerick GAA Chairman John Cregan Chairman said: "We are delighted to be announcing another great partnership with Adams of Glin as we venture into our third car raffle, this is a most exciting prospect as it offers young and old the opportunity for just €20 to win a dream full electric car".

The chairman stressed that all proceeds from the 'Win A Peugeot' draw with Limerick GAA will be reinvested in county hurling and football teams representing Limerick from minor right through to senior grades.

Also present was Shane Adams, Managing Director at Adams of Glin.

"Adams of Glin are delighted to continue our long-standing support of Limerick GAA with the prize of a stunning all electric Peugeot e-2008 Allure. Going green in support of Limerick GAA, Adams of Glin are delighted to give back the community that has been supporting us for over 60 years," said Adams.

Visit www.adamsofglin.ie for more information on the Peugeot e-2008 and www.winapeugeot.ie to purchase a raffle ticket.