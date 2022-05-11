In Pictures: Ardscoil Ris' Victory Banquet honours their All-Ireland hurling champions

THE Ardscoil Ris All-Ireland winning hurlers were honoured on Sunday night in the Woodlands House Hotel.
The Limerick city secondary school were crowned All-Ireland Post Primary Schools senior A hurling champions in Croke Park this St Patricks Day. It was their first Croke Cup title victory.
The March 17 final finished Ardscoil Ris 1-17 St Kierans 0-17 in front of an attendance of 4080 in GAA Headquarters and the live television of TG4.
Ardscoil Ris were managed by teachers Niall Moran, Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan, and had a starting line-up representing 12 clubs.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.