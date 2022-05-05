No joy for Limerick in the Munster Minor Football Phase One Final with Tipperary

DEFEAT for Limerick in the Munster Minor Football Championship Phase One Final this Thursday evening.

In Mallow it finished Limerick 1-4 Tipperary 1-14.

The 10-point defeat ends Limerick campaign while the Premier County now advance to meet Cork or Kerry in the Munster MFC semi final.

Limerick had beaten Clare and Waterford to reach this Phase One final for the Daryl Darcy Cup. They had also lost to Tipperary in round one in Thurles when there were seven points between the teams.

In this tie, Limerick trailed 0-5 to 0-2 at half time.

It was an opening half in which Limerick had six wides - two more than the side in blue and white.

Four minutes from the interval whistle Limerick missed a penalty that could have sent the teams to the dressing room level.

Tommy O'Connor opened the scoring before Bobby Smith had Limerick off the mark in the third minute to level the tie for the only time in the half.

Limerick then went 19-minutes without a score as Tipperary built a 0-5 to 0-1 advantage. They could have been further clear but for early wides with all their first half wides coming in the opening 12-minutes.

Tipp had five different scorers in the opening half and Paddy O'Keeffe's 10th minute score could very well have crashed into the net.

Nonetheless, Tipperary were good value for their four point lead with under 10-minutes to half time.

But Limerick were growing into this final and finished on top.

Tommy Ryan ended a long spell without a Limerick score when he soloed through for a fine 24th minute score.

Limerick now had Aidan O'Shea at the edge of the square and it was the big midfielder that was fouled for the 26th minute penalty which saw full back Ciaran Byrne shown a black card and sent to the sideline for 10-minutes.

Bobby Smith stepped forward for the penalty but his low drive was saved by Robbie McGrath.

So three points between the teams at the break.

Thirty seconds into the second half, it was 14 v 14 when Limerick wing back Paddy Downey was shown a black card.

Undeterred Limerick found a tonic goal - a high ball into the square was bundled into the net by O'Shea.

That left it 1-2 to 0-6 and just three minutes played in the new half.

But the goal appeared to spur Tipperary and their reply was emphatic and they were nine points clear within 10-minutes.

Fionn Fitzgerald scored the Tipperary goal in the seventh minute of the half - just moments after a fine point. His scores had Tipperary 1-8 to 1-2 ahead.

It would be 12-minutes after the goal before Limerick would score again by which time, the eventual winners were 1-11 to 1-2 ahead.

It was O'Shea again with a neat point to get Limerick back among the scores.

Limerick needed another goal - John Fitzgerald was just wide on 50-minutes, Bobby Smith had a shot smothered in the 56th minute and Diarmuid Hynes' free was saved in the 59th minute.

Hynes did score a free but there was no denying Tipperary a merited win, in a game in which there were just three points in the final quarter.

SCORERS: Limerick: Aidan O'Shea 1-1, Bobby Smith, Tommy Ryan and Diarmuid Hynes (free) 0-1 each. Tipperary: Fionn Fitzgerald 1-1, Daithi Hogan 0-4, Conall Grogan 0-3 (3frees), Tommy O'Connor 0-2, Ben Carey, Paddy O'Keeffe, Joe Higgins (free) and Oisin Shelly 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Jake Foley (Mungret St Pauls); Ethan Browne (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Shane O'Sullivan (Kildmo-Pallaskenry); Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys), Cian Harnett (Fr Caseys), Paddy Downey (Oola); Aidan O'Shea (Cappagh); Micheal Keating (Adare); Diarmuid Hynes (Mungret St Pauls), Tommy Ryan (Dromcologher-Broadford), Bobby Smith (Ballybrown); Luke Walsh (Mungret St Pauls), Stephen Young (Cappagh), Michael Kilbridge (Fr Caseys). Subs: Tiernan Meaney (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for Micheal Keating (38mins), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh) for Stephen Young (44mins), Jamie Young (Cappagh) for Luke Walsh (47mins), Tom Lloyd (Mungret St Pauls) for Bobby Smith (58mins), Senan Walsh (St Senans) for Diarmuid Hynes (60mins).

TIPPERARY: Robbie McGrath (Galtee Rovers St Pecauns); Alex McSherry (Clonmel Commercials), Ciaran Byrne (Golden Kilfeacle), Jamie Bergin (JK Brackens); Eoin O’Connell (Loughmore-Castleiney), Charlie King (Ballina), Thomas Charles (Clonmel Commercials); Joe Higgins (Clonmel Commercials), Paddy O’Keeffe (Moyle Rovers); Charlie English (Ballyporeen), Tommy O’Connor (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Ben Carey (Ballylooby-Castlegrace); Conall Grogan (Galtee Rovers St Pecauns), Daithí Hogan (St Patricks Cloneen Drangan), Fionn Fitzgerald (Killenaule). Subs: Darragh Landers (Clonmel Commercials) for Charlie English (h-t), Eanna Ormond (Golden Kilfeacle) for Alex McSherry (48mins), Oisin Shelly (Killenaule) for Ben Carey (53mins), Dylan Fogarty (Boherlahan-Dualla) for Joe Higgins (58mins), Charlie Grace (Ballina) for Daithi Hogan (59mins).

REFEREE: Alan Long (Cork).