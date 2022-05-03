Search

03 May 2022

Limerick minor football team revealed for Munster MFC Phase One final against Tipperary

Limerick minor

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

03 May 2022 9:32 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick team has been named for Thursday's Munster Minor Football Championship Phase One Final.

Limerick and Tipperary meet in the decider in Mallow this May 5 at 7pm with the winner advancing to the Munster MFC semi final against Cork or Kerry.

It's a team managed by Ahane's John Keane with coach-selectors; Seanie Buckley, Darren Horan, Gerry Butler and Mark Foley. They have used 23 players in the three games to-date - wins over Clare and Waterford and a round one defeat to Tipperary.

The Limerick captain for 2022 is Michael Kilbridge with Bobby Smith the vice-captain.

There is one change in the team to play Tipperary with Micheal Keating named to start in midfield in place of Tiernan Meaney. Keating didn't start the win over Waterford due to a quad muscle strain.

The line-up includes 14 of the team which started the 1-15 to 1-8 loss to Tipperary in round one of the group phase three weeks ago - Luke Walsh replacing Bailey Ryan.

LIMERICK: Jake Foley (Mungret St Pauls); Ethan Browne (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Shane O'Sullivan (Kildmo-Pallaskenry); Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys), Cian Harnett (Fr Caseys), Paddy Downey (Oola); Aidan O'Shea (Cappagh); Micheal Keating (Adare); Diarmuid Hynes (Mungret St Pauls), Tommy Ryan (Dromcologher-Broadford), Bobby Smith (Ballybrown); Luke Walsh (Mungret St Pauls), Stephen Young (Cappagh), Michael Kilbridge (Fr Caseys). Subs: Conor Dowling (Castletown-Ballyagran), Tiernan Meaney (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Jamie Young (Cappagh), Senan Walsh (St Senans), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh), Tom Lloyd (Mungret St Pauls), Aaron Considine (Claughaun), Bailey Ryan (Galbally), Evan Curry (Athea).

