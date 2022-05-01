In Pictures: Ballybricken-Bohermore GAA club celebrate a trophy laden few years in Limerick

AFTER Covid-19 interruptions Ballybricken-Bohermore GAA finally go to gather to celebrate a trophy laden few years for the east Limerick club.
The awards night honoured their East Junior A Hurling League winners from 2019 and their East JBFC winners from 2020.
Last year (2021) there were five trophies won by Ballybricken-Bohermore. They won the East and County Junior B Hurling League titles and the East and County Junior A Football League titles. And, they also won the East Intermediate title.
Photographer Sinead Kiely was present to capture the memories on the awards night.
