Limerick confirm injured Cian Lynch will miss remainder of the Munster Hurling Championship

2021 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch
THE Limerick Senior Hurling Management have released a statement to confirm Cian Lynch is to miss the remainder of the Munster Championship.
The two-time Hurler of the Year underwent scans this week to determine the extent of the hamstring injury that forced him off in the opening minute's of Limerick's win over Waterford last Saturday evening.
"On Saturday evening last Cian sustained a hamstring injury and will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical team," confirmed the statement.
"As a result, Cian will not have any further involvement in this year’s Munster Hurling Championship. No further comment will be made regarding Cian’s injury at this time. We wish Cian a very speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back playing again in the very near future," concluded the brief statement posted on the Limerick GAA website.
John Kiely's Limerick have two group games remaining in the Munster SHC. On May 8 they entertain Tipperary in TUS Gaelic Grounds and one week later travel to Ennis to play Clare.
With two wins from two outings, Limerick are ideally positioned to reach the June 5 provincial final.
The statement from the hurling management doesn't provide any timeline regarding the Lynch injury other than ruling him out of the Munster SHC, which concludes on June 5.
Pat Fitzgerald, Limerick City and County Council; Roland Persaud, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Mayor Daniel Butler and Victoria Cerullo, Chief of Staff, Government Innovations, Bloomberg
Grainne Fennell told Today with Claire Byrne listeners about her connection to her father and Limerick hurling
The first fashion show for Fashion Friday starts at 11.30am this Friday with the second fashion show at 3pm at Bowes Ryan Bakery & Cafe, Arthurs Quay
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.