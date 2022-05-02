Irish boxing title success for Limerick 12 year year old rising star from Rathkeale BC

Rory Geoghegan
RATHKEALE Boxing Club has a new All-Ireland champion in 12 year old Rory Geoghegan.
The rising star was crowned Irish champion in the 62Kg category at the Boy/Girl 2 National Championship finals which took place at the National Stadium in Dublin last Saturday.
In his 62kg final Geoghegan beat Cillian Ellis of Omagh in a 5-0 unanimous decision in favour of the west Limerick man.
Also last Saturday, Rathkeale had John Quilligan in the 68kg final but he was beaten by Pete Magee of St Conleths.
New Irish champion Geoghegan had also impressed in his mid-week semi final - beating Hughie McDonagh of St Josephs 5-0.
Geoghegan secured his passage to the National Championship when he was crowned Munster Champion.
Northside Boxing Club in Cork hosted the provincial finals on April 2 when Geoghegan defeated Danny Rockett of St Nicholas.
Staff of the Limerick Strand Hotel were in celebratory mood after scooping three awards PICTURE: Ivan O'Riordan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.