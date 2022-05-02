Search

02 May 2022

Irish boxing title success for Limerick 12 year year old rising star from Rathkeale BC

boxing

Rory Geoghegan

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

02 May 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

RATHKEALE Boxing Club has a new All-Ireland champion in 12 year old Rory Geoghegan.

The rising star was crowned Irish champion in the 62Kg category at the Boy/Girl 2 National Championship finals which took place at the National Stadium in Dublin last Saturday.

In his 62kg final Geoghegan beat Cillian Ellis of Omagh in a 5-0 unanimous decision in favour of the west Limerick man.

Also last Saturday, Rathkeale had John Quilligan in the 68kg final but he was beaten by Pete Magee of St Conleths.

New Irish champion Geoghegan had also impressed in his mid-week semi final - beating Hughie McDonagh of St Josephs 5-0.

Geoghegan secured his passage to the National Championship when he was crowned Munster Champion.

Northside Boxing Club in Cork hosted the provincial finals on April 2 when Geoghegan defeated Danny Rockett of St Nicholas.

