Limerick District League U17 Division Two Cup won by Herbertstown in final with Pallas

Herbertstown winners of the U17 Division Two Carroll Cup
HERBERTSTOWN added the U17 Division Two Carroll Cup to the trophy cabinet when they defeated a hard-working Pallas combination 2-0 at Jackman Park on Wednesday evening.
Two first half goals from Evan McCarthy and Hugh Murnane did the damage and while the Pallas side tried valiantly, the winners always seemed to have the upper hand.
Pallas goalkeeper Shane Pierce was brilliant on the night saving a host of goal bound shots to keep his side in touch but at the other end they couldn’t get in behind a dogged defence.
Herbertstown took a grip on the game with an early goal. Declan Heavey’s well delivered free kick saw striker Evan McCarthy race through and volley the dropping ball home from eight yards.
Pallasgreen responded well and but for the intervention of the excellent Cathal Kearns would have been back on level terms.
The lead was doubled before the break. Some great work by the speedy Bailey Ryan created the opening for captain Hugh Murnane to fire past the advancing Pierce to make it 2-0.
After the restart, Pallas tried to up the tempo but were well matched by the winners.
Christy O'Dwyer of LDL presenting to Herbertstown captain Hugh Murnane
Darragh Ryan Gammell made some crucial interceptions to keep ‘Town at bay.
Pierce played out a personal battle with Bailey Ryan, denying the Herbertstown midfielder at least five times with some stunning saves but it all proved futile as ‘Town held on for a deserved victory.
Herbertstown: Billy Culhane; Niall Martin; Declan Heavey; Kieran Kelly; Jack Murphy; Luke Murphy; Cathal Kearns; Bailey Ryan; Evan McCarthy; Hugh Murnane; Lukas Bzishvilli. Subs: Josh Hartnett; Sean Partridge; Liam Bermingham; Colm Bermingham; Paudie Hennessy.
Pallasgreen: Shane Pierce; Darragh O'Connell; Niall McNamara; Darragh Ryan Gammell; Colm Wallace; Zach Murphy Ryan; Padraic Phelan; Tadhg Hourigan; Matt Looby; Edward Franklin; Charlie Holmes. Subs: Mark Looby; James Ryan; Josh O'Dwyer.
