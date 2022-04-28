Limerick secure home advantage in Munster U20 hurling final against Tipperary

THE oneills.com Munster U20 Hurling Championship Final between Limerick and Tipperary will take place on Wednesday May 4 at 7.30pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The final was scheduled to take place at a neutral venue but following an agreement between both counties it was agreed to toss for venue.

This Thursday morning, Limerick guessed right and now have home advantage in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The Diarmuid Mullins managed Limerick have beaten Clare, Cork and Waterford to reach next week's provincial final, while the Brendan Cummins managed Tipperary have beaten Kerry, Cork and Waterford enroute to the decider.

In the new format for 2022, the Munster winners will advance straight into a May 21/22 All-Ireland final against the Leinster champions.

Next Wednesday will be Limerick's 21st Munster final in the U20/U21 grade. The side in green have won eight finals - losing 12. Indeed Limerick have emerged victorious in six of their last seven final appearances - the defeat coming in last year's decider.

The May 4 final will be the sixth time Limerick and Tipperary have met in the decider - the side in blue and gold winning in 1984, '89 and '90, while victory came Shannonside in 2001 and '02.