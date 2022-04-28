Limerick minor footballers into Munster MFC Phase One final after victory in Waterford

THE Limerick minor footballers have booked their place in the Phase One final in the Munster Championship with victory over Waterford.

This Thursday evening in Lemybrien it finished Limerick 1-16 Waterford 0-9.

The win means John Keane's side have two wins from three outings in Phase One of the Munster MFC.

That means Limerick advance to next Thursday's Phase One final against Tipperary. The winner of that final then progresses to the championship semi final against Cork or Kerry.

Limerick needed to win in Waterford this evening and left with a merited 10-point victory. That was despite 10 wides and a number of goal chances going abegging for this promising U17 side.

Limerick got off to the perfect start with a goal after 13-seconds - Aidan O'Shea powered through the middle after gathering the throw-in and when he passed to Luke Walsh the corner forward finished from close range.

Limerick were 1-3 to 0-1 clear by the 10th minute with Stephen Young, Bobby Smith and Tommy Ryan among the scores.

The scores kept coming and by the mid-point of the half, Limerick were 1-7 to 0-2 clear with Diarmuid Hynes adding his name to the scoresheet in this spell.

But Waterford grew into the fixture in the second quarter and actually it was three scores each from here until half time when Limerick went to the interval dressing room with a 1-10 to 0-5 advantage.

The teenagers in green again started the second half on top and had the first four scores of the new half - Aidan O'Shea and corner back Shane O'Sullivan the newcomers to the scoring.

Limerick were now 1-14 to 0-5 ahead and news from the other game confirmed that the results were going to ensure a Limerick v Tipperary Phase One final unless there was a big swing in scores.

Entering the final quarter Limerick were 1-15 to 0-6 clear.

But like the first half, Waterford battled to the whistle and kicked three of the final four scores.

While there was a lot of substitutes, Limerick only scored once in the final 17-minutes but had already laid the foundation for victory.

SCORERS: Limerick: Luke Walsh 1-2 (0-1mark), Stephen Young 0-4 (2frees), Diarmuid Hynes 0-3, Bobby Smith, Tommy Ryan and Aidan O'Shea 0-2 each, Shane O'Sullivan 0-1. Waterford: Billy Byrne, Kyle Moloney and Adam Murray 0-2 each, Jack Power, Cormac McGrath (mark) and Cathal Sweeney (free) 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Jake Foley (Mungret St Pauls); Ethan Browne (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Shane O'Sullivan (Kildmo-Pallaskenry); Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys), Cian Harnett (Fr Caseys), Paddy Downey (Oola); Aidan O'Shea (Cappagh); Tiernan Meaney (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Diarmuid Hynes (Mungret St Pauls), Tommy Ryan (Dromcologher-Broadford), Bobby Smith (Ballybrown); Luke Walsh (Mungret St Pauls), Stephen Young (Cappagh), Michael Kilbridge (Fr Caseys). Subs: Senan Walsh (St Senans) for Tiernan Meaney (43mins), Bailey Ryan (Galbally) for Paddy Downey (43mins), Jamie Young (Cappagh) for Bobby Smith (48mins), Tom Lloyd (Mungret St Pauls) for Stephen Young (50mins), Aaron Considine (Claughaun) for Tommy Ryan (55mins).

WATERFORD: Simon Burns (Dunhill), Darragh Murphy (Fenor), Seamus Wall (The Nire), Darragh O'Neill (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg); Tadhg Leane (Rathgormack), Shane Power (Kilrossanty), Ollie Buck (Fenor); Ben Lombard (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), Adam Murray (Rathgormack); Cormac McGrath (Stradbally), Billy Byrne (The Nire), Kyle Moloney (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg); Jack Power (Kilrossanty), Cathal Sweeney (Ballinacourty), Kyle Flynn (Gaultier). Subs: Tom Gardiner (Brickery Rangers) for Darragh O'Neill (39mins), Aaron Quinn (Brickery Rangers) for Cormac McGrath (47mins), Darragh Jacob (St Saviours) for Kyle Flynn (50mins), Ben Boland (St Saviours) for Tadhg Leane (51mins), Aron Ronayne (Brickery Rangers) for Billy Byrne (55mins).

REFEREE: James O’Regan (Cork)