Limerick panels confirmed for Primary Game football games with Clare

THERE will be two Limerick Primary Game teams in action in Cusack Park in Ennis this Saturday evening for the Munster SFC quarter final.

Two panels of 11 young players have been confirmed for the Gaelic Football and Ladies Football encounters with their Clare counterparts this April 30 with the senior inter-county match underway at 6pm.

In total, 484 primary school pupils will line out in this year’s Munster GAA Primary Game. With the introduction of the Round Robin format in the hurling Championship in 2018, the number of senior hurling fixtures in the province has increased from four to 11. The Munster Council has ensured that there will be a Primary Game match, either hurling or camogie, during the interval at each hurling game.

"Many of the marquee names who light up the GAA season have a treasured Primary Game jersey at home," said Munster GAA Primary Game co-ordinator Joe Lyons.

"Limerick players who started their intercounty career in the Primary Game include Aaron Gillane, Tom and Dan Morrissey and camogie stars Rebecca Delee and Orlaith Kelliher while Ireland and Lions rugby star Conor Murray also played for Limerick in Primary Game football," explained Lyons.

The selectors with the ladies football side are all from St Pauls NS in Dooradoyle; Ruairi Walsh, Paula Donnelly and Niamh O’Dea. The selectors with the boys team are John Hutton (St Pauls NS), Michael Kearney (Our Lady of Lourdes NS) and Ciaran Crowe.

GIRLS PANEL: Aideen Kinsella (Murroe NS), Rosa Harrington (Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Roxborough), Ellen Hackett (Killinure NS), Katie Leahy (Monaleen NS), Aoife Toomey (St Brigid’s NS), Leanne Stritch (Knockainey NS), Muirne Ryan (Anglesboro NS), Ellen Moriarty (Galbally NS), Abi Fitzgibbon (Shanagolden NS), Beanne Larkin (Raheenagh NS), Emer O’Callaghan (Broadford NS).

BOYS PANEL: Conor O’Regan (Ahalin NS), Charlie McCarthy (Scoil Iosaf, Adare), Aaron Murphy (Dromtrasna NS), Conor Nunan (Ardpatrick NS), Cillian Murphy (Lough Gur NS), Conor O'Mahony (Croom NS), Rory O’Dwyer (Milford NS), Cian Barry (Pallaskenry NS), Alex Meaney (St Brigids NS), Daniel Barry (Caherelly NS), Diarmuid Crowe (Doon CBS).