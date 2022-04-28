Search

29 Apr 2022

Limerick minor football side seek victory in Waterford to advance in Munster Championship

Limerick minor football

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

28 Apr 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK can secure a final spot in the Phase One of the Munster minor football championship this Thursday evening.

The John Keane managed Limerick U17 side travel to Waterford for their third and final group game with their eye on a May 5 Phase One final against Clare or Tipperary.

The vital April 28 fixture takes place in Lemybrien at 7pm. The match can be watched via the Munster GAA website and can be purchased for €8 here

Limerick have named an unchanged team for the vital fixture.

Limerick must draw or win against Waterford, who have lost by a combined 46-points in their two games to-date.

For their part Limerick lost to Tipperary but then bounced back to beat Clare last Thursday evening.

There are many permutations ahead of the final round of group games but all would become clearer if Tipperary defeated Clare - a win or draw would then suffice for Limerick.

Were Clare to beat Tipperary, then Limerick would need a win and to do so by a large score.

The Phase One final is set for May 5 with the winner of that game progressing to a May 19 Munster MFC semi final with the losing side from a Cork-Kerry fixture.

Limerick minor football team selected for make-or-break Munster MFC clash in Waterford

Limerick are managed by John Keane with coach-selectors; Seanie Buckley, Darren Horan, Gerry Butler and Mark Foley.

The Limerick captain is Michael Kilbridge with Bobby Smith the vice-captain.

PANEL: Ben Gallagher, Diarmuid Hynes, Jake Foley, Luke Walsh, Tom Lloyd (all Mungret St Pauls); Conor McMahon, Ethan Browne, Shane O'Sullivan and Tiernan Meaney (all Kildimo Pallaskenry); Aidan O'Shea, Jamie Young, John Fitzgerald and Stephen Young (all Cappagh); Adam O'Shea, Calum Boyle, Cian Harnett and Michael Kilbridge (all Fr Caseys); Lucca Wilkinson, Micheal Keating and Ronan Murphy (all Adare); Jack Butler (Ahane), Evan Curry (Athea), Callum Murphy (Ballybricken Bohermore), Bobby Smith (Ballybrown), Conor Dowling (Castletown-Ballyagran), Aaron Considine (Claughaun), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Tommy Ryan (Dromcolloger Broadford), Bailey Ryan (Galbally), Evan McCarthy (Kilteely Dromkeen), Paddy Downey (Oola), Blake Campbell (St Patricks), Senan Walsh (St Senans).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media