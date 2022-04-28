Limerick minor football side seek victory in Waterford to advance in Munster Championship

LIMERICK can secure a final spot in the Phase One of the Munster minor football championship this Thursday evening.

The John Keane managed Limerick U17 side travel to Waterford for their third and final group game with their eye on a May 5 Phase One final against Clare or Tipperary.

The vital April 28 fixture takes place in Lemybrien at 7pm. The match can be watched via the Munster GAA website and can be purchased for €8 here

Limerick have named an unchanged team for the vital fixture.

Limerick must draw or win against Waterford, who have lost by a combined 46-points in their two games to-date.

For their part Limerick lost to Tipperary but then bounced back to beat Clare last Thursday evening.

There are many permutations ahead of the final round of group games but all would become clearer if Tipperary defeated Clare - a win or draw would then suffice for Limerick.

Were Clare to beat Tipperary, then Limerick would need a win and to do so by a large score.

The Phase One final is set for May 5 with the winner of that game progressing to a May 19 Munster MFC semi final with the losing side from a Cork-Kerry fixture.

Limerick are managed by John Keane with coach-selectors; Seanie Buckley, Darren Horan, Gerry Butler and Mark Foley.

The Limerick captain is Michael Kilbridge with Bobby Smith the vice-captain.

PANEL: Ben Gallagher, Diarmuid Hynes, Jake Foley, Luke Walsh, Tom Lloyd (all Mungret St Pauls); Conor McMahon, Ethan Browne, Shane O'Sullivan and Tiernan Meaney (all Kildimo Pallaskenry); Aidan O'Shea, Jamie Young, John Fitzgerald and Stephen Young (all Cappagh); Adam O'Shea, Calum Boyle, Cian Harnett and Michael Kilbridge (all Fr Caseys); Lucca Wilkinson, Micheal Keating and Ronan Murphy (all Adare); Jack Butler (Ahane), Evan Curry (Athea), Callum Murphy (Ballybricken Bohermore), Bobby Smith (Ballybrown), Conor Dowling (Castletown-Ballyagran), Aaron Considine (Claughaun), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Tommy Ryan (Dromcolloger Broadford), Bailey Ryan (Galbally), Evan McCarthy (Kilteely Dromkeen), Paddy Downey (Oola), Blake Campbell (St Patricks), Senan Walsh (St Senans).