In Pictures: Limerick hurling supporters in Kilmallock to support the county minor team

KIMALLOCK hosted Munster Hurling Championship action on Tuesday evening when Limerick played Waterford in the minor quarter final.
It was Waterford that emerged 2-12 to 0-10 winners to end the championship aspirations for the Limerick U17 hurlers.
Limerick had beaten Kerry and lost to Cork in the group stages but in this knockout tie the visitors to the south Limerick venue proved too strong.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson attended for the Limerick Leader to capture the action on the field and the supporters in the stands in Fitzgerald Park.
