Limerick minor football team selected for make-or-break Munster MFC clash in Waterford

LIMERICK'S minor football management have selected an unchanged team for Thursday's make-or-break Munster Championship clash with Waterford.
The sides meet in Lemybrien at 7pm this April 28 in the third and final group game.
Limerick have lost to Tipperary and beaten Clare and now face a Waterford side who are seeking their first win.
While there are a series of permutations, Limerick will be hoping to get the necessary victory to book a May 5 Phase One final.
The Limerick U17 team is the same line-up that scored a five point win over Clare last Thursday in Mick Neville Park.
It's a team managed by Ahane's John Keane with coach-selectors; Seanie Buckley, Darren Horan, Gerry Butler and Mark Foley.
The Limerick captain for 2022 is Michael Kilbridge with Bobby Smith the vice-captain.
LIMERICK: Jake Foley (Mungret St Pauls); Ethan Browne (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Shane O'Sullivan (Kildmo-Pallaskenry); Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys), Cian Harnett (Fr Caseys), Paddy Downey (Oola); Aidan O'Shea (Cappagh); Micheal Keating (Adare); Diarmuid Hynes (Mungret St Pauls), Tommy Ryan (Dromcologher-Broadford), Bobby Smith (Ballybrown); Luke Walsh (Mungret St Pauls), Stephen Young (Cappagh), Michael Kilbridge (Fr Caseys). Subs: Conor Dowling (Castletown-Ballyagran), Tiernan Meaney (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Jamie Young (Cappagh), Senan Walsh (St Senans), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh), Tom Lloyd (Mungret St Pauls), Aaron Considine (Claughaun), Bailey Ryan (Galbally), Evan Curry (Athea).
