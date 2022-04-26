Search

27 Apr 2022

Limerick U20 hurling team confirmed for Munster Championship semi final with Waterford

Limerick U20 team

Limerick's Patrick Kirby

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

26 Apr 2022 10:02 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S team has been revealed for Wednesday's Munster U20 Hurling Championship semi final with Waterford.

Limerick seek to reach back-to-back U20 finals when they entertain Waterford in the TUS Gaelic Grounds this April 27 at 7pm.

The Diarmuid Mullins managed Limerick side are seeking a May 4 final against Tipperary or Cork.

It's an unchanged starting team from the win over Cork last week in Pairc Ui Rinn with Cathal O'Neill ineligible as he has played senior championship since the round one win over Clare.

Fellow seniors Colin Coughlan and Adam English are selected to start - they were unused subs in John Kiely's senior panel in last Saturday's Munster SHC win over Waterford.

There is one change in the Limerick U20 subs - Adam Fitzgerald replaces Patrick O'Donovan. Effin forward O'Donovan has suffered with injuries for the last number of months but was introduced as a sub in last week's win over Cork. Others in the extended panel that continue to be hampered by injury include Diarmuid Hegarty, Michael Keane, Liam Lynch and Ronan Lyons.

This Limerick U20 side is captained by Jimmy Quilty, with Aidan O'Connor the vice-captain.

LIMERICK: Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock); Chris Thomas (Doon), Fergal O’Connor (Effin), Evan O’Leary (Ahane); Cian Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Joe Sweeney (Adare); Adam English (Doon), Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Eddie Stokes (Doon); Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Donnacha O’Dalaigh (Monaleen). Subs: Josh O’Reilly (Ballybrown), Brian O’Meara (Mungret St Pauls), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Cian O’Donovan (Doon), John Kirby (Patrickswell), Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls), Sean Whelan (Cappamore), Patrick Finn (Bruff), Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine).

