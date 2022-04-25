Four Limerick players named on Lidl Ladies Football League Team of the Year

THE Teams of the 2022 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues have been revealed – four Limerick players are honoured.
The players on each of the four divisional teams were chosen by the LGFA’s All Star committee.
The Graham Shine managed Limerick lost the Division Four league final to Offaly.
The Lidl NFL Division 4 team includes six players from champions Offaly. Runners-up Limerick have four players on the team, as beaten semi finalists Fermanagh have three players included.
Honoured from Limerick are Old Mill trio goalkeeper Sophie Hennessy, midfielder Roisin Ambrose and corner forward Iris Kennelly, along with Ballylanders' Cathy Mee.
Already this season, Ambrose and Kennelly were named on the Higher Education Team of the Championship.
The players will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday evening, May 6.
DIVISION FOUR TEAM: Sophie Hennessy (Limerick); Nicole Buckley (Offaly), Molly McGloin (Fermanagh), Becky Bryant (Offaly); Annie Kehoe (Offaly), Clare Owens (Leitrim), Róisín Ennis (Offaly); Amy Gavin Mangan (Offaly), Róisín Ambrose (Limerick); Cathy Mee (Limerick), Michelle Guckian (Leitrim), Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh), Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh), Ellee McEvoy (Offaly), Iris Kennelly (Limerick).
