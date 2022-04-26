Search

27 Apr 2022

Limerick minor hurlers chase a Munster Championship semi final spot in Waterford encounter

Jerome O'Connell

26 Apr 2022 9:30 AM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

YET another Limerick and Waterford Munster Hurling Championship fixture this Tuesday when the counties meet in the minor quarter final.

The Limerick U17s enjoy home advantage in Kilmallock this April 26 at 6.30 in the provincial knockout tie after last week’s comprehensive 35-point win over Kerry in Fitzgerald Park.

After bouncing back from a below par round one loss to Cork, Limerick are now seeking victory over Waterford to reach a May 3 Munster MHC semi final against Tipperary in Thurles.

Managed by Mungret’s Kevin O’Hagan, Limerick are captained by Monaleen’s Darragh Langan.

Limerick manager O’Hagan has selectors in Ger Barry (Killeedy), Liam Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown), Liam Hammersley (Cappamore) and Mark Keane (South Liberties).

Limerick minor hurling team selected for Munster Championship quarter final with Waterford

They are working with a 35-strong panel, representing 19 different clubs. The Limerick team is unchanged from the win over Kerry.

The last Limerick-Waterford minor hurling clash was in 2019 when the sides finished level in a season that saw the men in green crowned champions.

This Tuesday evening, Limerick face a Waterford side that lost both group games to Tipperary (two points) and Clare (14-points).

Last year Waterford did contest the Munster MHC final - losing to Cork. Limerick have contested seven of the last nine Munster minor hurling finals - winning four titles since 2013. Indeed Limerick have won at least one Munster MHC game in each season since 2009, when losing to both Tipperary and Waterford.

