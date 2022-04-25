Search

26 Apr 2022

Cian Lynch joins Limerick injury list but John Kiely insists no hurler will be rushed back

Limerick GAA for Cloning

Cian Lynch pulls up injured in the early minutes of the Munster SHC win over Waterford. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

25 Apr 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TWO-TIME Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch is the latest star to join the lengthening queue for the Limerick senior hurling treatment table.

Lynch limped out of action inside 10-minutes of Limerick’s victory over Waterford on Saturday evening to join fellow All-Stars Kyle Hayes, Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey on the sidelines.

While Limerick now break until a round three tie with Tipperary in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on May 8, the quartet remain very much in a race against time to play a part against Colm Bonnar’s side.

Despite Barry Murphy, Brian O’Grady and others carrying knocks in his his panel, Limerick manager John Kiely’s wasn’t dwelling on the mounting list of injuries.

“It’s a hamstring most likely,” said of the Lynch injury, which will undergo a scan this week to determine the extent of the damage.

“It’s not about individuals - it’s about the team. When individuals get injured, it’s next man up and that has always been our psychology within the group. We never put the focus on the individual who is gone out. We will look after them and try and get them back as soon as we possibly can but ultimately it’s about the team and the player who goes in next has to do a job that the the other guy was doing before him,” explained the Limerick manager.

Limerick have used 20 players in the wins over Cork and Waterford including Mike Casey’s return after two years, a first start for Conor Boylan and first championship appearances for Cathal O’Neill and Oisin O’Reilly.

“It’s an affirmation of the work that all the boys have put in so that when they get their opportunity they are able to step in and do a job for the team,” said Kiely after the 0-30 to 2-21 win over Waterford, which moves Limerick a step closer to a place in the June 5 Munster SHC ahead of remaining group games with Tipperary and Clare.

What of any injured stars returning for the visit of Tipperary?

“I don’t know. We will have to wait and see who is able to get back on the training field for at least two training sessions before the Tipp game. So at the very least be back on the pitch next Saturday night - we will give them another week because we have a week. We are not going to take any chances with fellas at this stage of the season. It’s a short season as it is so you could take a chance and it could mean he would miss a very substantial or important part of the season.”

He added: “For us it’s about ensuring that whoever togs out on the day is fit and healthy”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media