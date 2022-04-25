Cian Lynch joins Limerick injury list but John Kiely insists no hurler will be rushed back

TWO-TIME Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch is the latest star to join the lengthening queue for the Limerick senior hurling treatment table.

Lynch limped out of action inside 10-minutes of Limerick’s victory over Waterford on Saturday evening to join fellow All-Stars Kyle Hayes, Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey on the sidelines.

While Limerick now break until a round three tie with Tipperary in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on May 8, the quartet remain very much in a race against time to play a part against Colm Bonnar’s side.

Despite Barry Murphy, Brian O’Grady and others carrying knocks in his his panel, Limerick manager John Kiely’s wasn’t dwelling on the mounting list of injuries.

“It’s a hamstring most likely,” said of the Lynch injury, which will undergo a scan this week to determine the extent of the damage.

“It’s not about individuals - it’s about the team. When individuals get injured, it’s next man up and that has always been our psychology within the group. We never put the focus on the individual who is gone out. We will look after them and try and get them back as soon as we possibly can but ultimately it’s about the team and the player who goes in next has to do a job that the the other guy was doing before him,” explained the Limerick manager.

Limerick have used 20 players in the wins over Cork and Waterford including Mike Casey’s return after two years, a first start for Conor Boylan and first championship appearances for Cathal O’Neill and Oisin O’Reilly.

“It’s an affirmation of the work that all the boys have put in so that when they get their opportunity they are able to step in and do a job for the team,” said Kiely after the 0-30 to 2-21 win over Waterford, which moves Limerick a step closer to a place in the June 5 Munster SHC ahead of remaining group games with Tipperary and Clare.

What of any injured stars returning for the visit of Tipperary?

“I don’t know. We will have to wait and see who is able to get back on the training field for at least two training sessions before the Tipp game. So at the very least be back on the pitch next Saturday night - we will give them another week because we have a week. We are not going to take any chances with fellas at this stage of the season. It’s a short season as it is so you could take a chance and it could mean he would miss a very substantial or important part of the season.”

He added: “For us it’s about ensuring that whoever togs out on the day is fit and healthy”.