Search

26 Apr 2022

Aaron Gillane: Limerick hurlers continue to reap rewards for 'faith in our own gameplan'

Aaron Gillane:

Aaron Gillane celebrates with supporters after the Munster SHC win over Waterford. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

24 Apr 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

AARON Gillane turned in a Man of the Match display to help propel Limerick to an eighth straight Munster Senior Hurling Championship victory.

Saturday's win over Waterford ensures Limerick have one foot in the knockout stages ahead of remaining games with Tipperary and Clare.

Gillane's 13-points saw him earn the Centra MOTM award from Sky Sports.

"A great match but Thank God it is over because I could hardly catch my breath there near the end. It was intense but we expected nothing less from Waterford than a big challenge and they definitely gave it to us," the Patrickswell man told Sky Sports.

"It was a good test for them and us and thankfully we came out on top," he gasped ahead a return of six points from play in the 0-30 to 2-21 win.

"Coming in there today we knew Waterford were going to try and restrict us but it was just about us having faith in our own gameplan and sticking to it and eventually we would prevail. "We just focus on ourselves and that is all we can do," he stressed.

Limerick were 0-28 to 0-21 clear when Waterford crashed home two late goals.

"It was a bit of a shock for us - we were up seven points at the time and then they banged in the two goals. We just backed ourselves and didn't change our gameplan and stick worked the ball out from the back and did what we were used to and it paid off in the end," he explained.

Limerick's lacklustre league had many questioning the Limerick 'hunger'.

"I don't think it was ever gone to be honest. We were training like dogs there during the league but that was no excuse for our performances. We were just trying to get ourselves right for championship and that's the main thing at the end of the day," said Gillane.

What of another meeting with league champions Waterford, later in the season?

"whoever we will play, we will do a bit of work on them then but we won't look too far down the line," he stressed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media