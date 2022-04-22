Search

23 Apr 2022

Two changes in Limerick team for Munster Camogie Championship quarter final with Tipperary

Limerick captain Marian Quaid in action against Tipperary last season

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

22 Apr 2022 10:00 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S team has been revealed for Saturday's Munster senior camogie Championship quarter final with Tipperary.

The provincial championship clash takes place in the TUS Gaelic Grounds this April 23 at 5pm - as the curtain-raiser to the Limerick v Waterford Munster SHC tie at 7pm.

Limerick and Tipperary are looking to book a camogie semi final tie with Clare.

There are two changes to the Limerick team from their last outing - defeat to Offaly in the Littlewoods Ireland League relegation play-off.

Into what looks Limerick's most experienced team of the season comes captain Marian Quaid and Niamh Ryan - both were introduced as subs in the loss to Offaly. It's a first start of the year for Ryan after an injury lay-off.

The defensive duo replace Neamh Curtin and Aoife Nelligan.

Limerick are under new management this season - former Tipperary manager John Lillis is at the helm. His backroom includes Donie Browne, Peter Maher, Tomas Moloney, Niamh Lillis and Paul Hogan. 

LIMERICK: Claire Keating (Cappamore); Emma Kennedy (Doon), Marian Quaid (Bruff) Stephanie Woulfe (Templeglantine); Mairead Ryan (Bruff), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Niamh Ryan (Bruff); Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Orlaith Kelleher (Croagh-Kilfinny); Michelle Curtin (Templeglantine), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Aisling Scanlon (Killeedy); Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff),Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare). Subs: Ciara Mulqueen (Bruff), Aoife Coughlan (Crecora), Teresa Dore (Charleville), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown), Ailbhe Larkin (Mungret St Pauls), Lizzie Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Caroline Brennan (Bruff), Sarah O'Brien (Templeglantine), Leah Riordan (Granagh-Ballingarry), Enya Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Enya Doolan (Ballybrown).

