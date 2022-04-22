Two changes in Limerick team for Munster Camogie Championship quarter final with Tipperary

Limerick captain Marian Quaid in action against Tipperary last season
LIMERICK'S team has been revealed for Saturday's Munster senior camogie Championship quarter final with Tipperary.
The provincial championship clash takes place in the TUS Gaelic Grounds this April 23 at 5pm - as the curtain-raiser to the Limerick v Waterford Munster SHC tie at 7pm.
Limerick and Tipperary are looking to book a camogie semi final tie with Clare.
There are two changes to the Limerick team from their last outing - defeat to Offaly in the Littlewoods Ireland League relegation play-off.
Into what looks Limerick's most experienced team of the season comes captain Marian Quaid and Niamh Ryan - both were introduced as subs in the loss to Offaly. It's a first start of the year for Ryan after an injury lay-off.
The defensive duo replace Neamh Curtin and Aoife Nelligan.
Limerick are under new management this season - former Tipperary manager John Lillis is at the helm. His backroom includes Donie Browne, Peter Maher, Tomas Moloney, Niamh Lillis and Paul Hogan.
LIMERICK: Claire Keating (Cappamore); Emma Kennedy (Doon), Marian Quaid (Bruff) Stephanie Woulfe (Templeglantine); Mairead Ryan (Bruff), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Niamh Ryan (Bruff); Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Orlaith Kelleher (Croagh-Kilfinny); Michelle Curtin (Templeglantine), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Aisling Scanlon (Killeedy); Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff),Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare). Subs: Ciara Mulqueen (Bruff), Aoife Coughlan (Crecora), Teresa Dore (Charleville), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown), Ailbhe Larkin (Mungret St Pauls), Lizzie Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Caroline Brennan (Bruff), Sarah O'Brien (Templeglantine), Leah Riordan (Granagh-Ballingarry), Enya Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Enya Doolan (Ballybrown).
Maura O’Neill from Limerick City Tidy Towns is photographed with Seoidín store manager Deirdre Naughton and sales assistant Laura Freitas | Picture: Ava/IloveLimerick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.