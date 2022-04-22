John Kiely insists Limerick hurlers 'owe the Gaelic Grounds a performance' in Waterford tie

JOHN Kiely has urged another big performance from his Limerick hurlers as they play Waterford in round two of the Munster SHC.

Saturday’s tie in the TUS Gaelic Grounds has a 7pm start and will be the first home championship match for Limerick since the 2019 Munster SHC final win over Tipperary.

After a below par Allianz League, Kiely feels his side “owe” the home supporters a big performance on Saturday evening in a game that is exclusively live on Sky Sports.

“It's on to Saturday now and we owe the Gaelic Grounds a better performance than we've shown in the last number of weeks. And we're looking forward to that,” said Kiely in reference to the under whelming trio of home league games with Galway, Cork and Offaly.

Limerick bring a run of seven successive Munster SHC victories into Saturday in the knowledge that another win would see the Munster SHC four-in-a-row chasing side with one foot in the knockout stages of the All-Ireland SHC.

Saturday is a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland final and the 2019 Allianz League final – the tenth time the sides have met in Kiely’s reign. Limerick have only lost once in the previous nine meetings from 2017-2022 and none of the five championship clashes.

Waterford are seeking their first championship win over Limerick since 2011 when they won a Munster semi-final by a point. Limerick have won all five clashes since then, the most recent coming in last year’s All-Ireland semi final.

Goals have been scarce in recent championship games between Saturday evening's opponents. Limerick’s goal in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final was the only one scored in the last three games. Waterford have scored no goals in their last four championship meetings with Limerick.

“It's going to demand a lot from us. We've been joined at the hip for the past few years,” said Kiely of the tie with the newly crowned league winners.

“The onus is on ourselves to bring the greatest amount of energy we can. Find further improvements – be more efficient in our shooting, look back on a few line breaks conceded, a few turnovers...”

The Limerick-Waterford rivalry goes back to 1912 when they first met in the championship. In all, they have met 42 times with Limerick having won 25 to Waterford’s 14 while there were the three draws. The last draw was in 2009 - Waterford won the replay.

After Saturday, Limerick will have a free weekend before Tipperary are in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on May 8.