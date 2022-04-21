Kyle Hayes injury forces one change in Limerick hurling team for Munster SHC with Waterford

THERE is one injury enforced change to the Limerick hurling team to play Waterford in round two of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship this Saturday.

Kyle Hayes, a goal scoring hero from the win over Cork, misses out due to a hamstring strain that saw him substituted 10-minutes from time in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The Kildimo-Pallaskenry man had started all 26 championship games under John Kiely since his debut in 2017 as a teenager.

Hayes is replaced at full forward by Na Piarsaigh's Conor Boylan.

It’s a first championship start for Boylan, who has made five substitute appearances in championship hurling for Limerick since his debut in 2019 against Tipperary.

With Kyle Hayes not included in the matchday panel, there is one change to the 11 substitutes with Adam English togging out in a senior championship panel for the first time.

English and Colin Coughlan both played in Limerick’s U20 win over Cork on Wednesday evening and any appearance in Saturday’s senior tie with Waterford would see them join Cathal O’Neill as ineligible for the U20 semi final next week.

Elsewhere Nickie Quaid is set to make his 50th championship appearance in the TUS Gaelic Grounds encounter against Waterford. The absence of Hayes means Quaid is set to be the only player to start every championship game in the six years of John Kiely’s management.

Quaid made his Limerick debut in 2010 as a wing forward and his first senior championship start as a goalkeeper came against Waterford in 2011. Since his debut Quaid has missed just two championship games (2015 Munster SHC). On Saturday Quaid, who was Limerick captain in 2016, is set to start his 32nd successive senior inter-county championship game.

Along with the absence of Hayes, Limerick were also unable to select Seamus Flanagan (hand), Peter Casey (cruciate ligament) and Barry Murphy (cruciate ligament).

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane); Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Aaron Costelloe (Kilmallock), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Adam English (Doon), Richie English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Oisin O'Reilly (Kilmallock), Pat Ryan (Doon), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca).