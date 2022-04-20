Limerick with six points to spare over Cork to seal Munster U20 hurling semi final spot

LIMERICK defeated Cork this Wednesday evening in round two of the Munster U20 Hurling Championship.

The 1-25 to 1-19 win in Pairc Ui Rinn books a home semi final spot against Waterford.

That last four tie is set for Wednesday April 17 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

After a last gasp victory over Clare in round one, Diarmuid Mullins' Limerick were more assured in this six point win over Cork.

Limerick were led to victory by nine points from Aidan O'Connor and a second half goal from Donnacha O'Dalaigh.

Limerick were 0-16 to 0-10 ahead at half time.

The early minutes were tight but then Limerick outscored their Leeside opponents 0-11 to 0-3 in the second quarter. A run of seven successive points built the winning foundation.

O'Connor frees and three points from Colin Coughlan were at the heart of the opening half 16-points from Limerick.

In the second half, Jack Cahalane had a Cork goal to reduce the deficit but Limerick replied with O'Dalaigh's goal to ease clear once more.

Sub John Kirby, Eddie Stokes, captain Jimmy Quilty and O'Connor all had points in the final quarter as Limerick maintained their 100% record to secure a home semi final spot.

SCORERS: Limerick: Aidan O’Connor 0-9 (6frees), Colin Coughlan 0-4 (1free), Donnacha O'Dalaigh 1-1, Joe Sweeney, Shane O’Brien, John Kirby and Eddie Stokes 0-2 each, Jimmy Quilty, Adam English and Patrick Kirby 0-1 each. Cork: Ben Cunnigham 0-10 (7frees), Brian O’Sullivan 0-4, Jack Cahalane 1-0, Ciarmhac Smyth, Brian Keating, Luke Horgan, Eoin O’Leary and Daniel Hogan 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock); Chris Thomas (Doon), Fergal O’Connor (Effin), Evan O’Leary (Ahane); Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Joe Sweeney (Adare); Adam English (Doon), Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), Eddie Stokes (Doon); Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Donnacha O'Dalaigh (Monaleen). Subs: John Kirby (Patrickswell) for Joe Sweeney (40mins), Patrick O’Donovan (Effin) for Adam English (50mins), Brian O’Meara (Mungret St Pauls) for Donnacha O'Dalaigh (53mins), Patrick Reale (Knockainey) for Eddie Stokes (56mins), Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls) for Cian Scully (63mins).

CORK: Brion Saunderson (Midleton); Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton); Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrs), Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers); Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), Michael Mullins (Whitechurch); Brian Keating (Ballincollig), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarrs), Denis McSweeney (Blarney); Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers), Jack Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold). Subs: Colin Walsh (Kanturk) for Denis McSweeney (h-t), Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields) for Michael Mullins (h-t), Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Kevin Lyons (38mins), Sean Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for Diarmuid Healy (45mins), Jack Leahy (Dungourney) for Eoin O’Leary (55mins).

REFEREE: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)