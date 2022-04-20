Search

20 Apr 2022

Limerick with six points to spare over Cork to seal Munster U20 hurling semi final spot

Limerick

Limerick's Adam English

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

20 Apr 2022 9:44 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK defeated Cork this Wednesday evening in round two of the Munster U20 Hurling Championship.

The 1-25 to 1-19 win in Pairc Ui Rinn books a home semi final spot against Waterford.

That last four tie is set for Wednesday April 17 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

After a last gasp victory over Clare in round one, Diarmuid Mullins' Limerick were more assured in this six point win over Cork.

Limerick were led to victory by nine points from Aidan O'Connor and a second half goal from Donnacha O'Dalaigh.

Limerick were 0-16 to 0-10 ahead at half time.

The early minutes were tight but then Limerick outscored their Leeside opponents 0-11 to 0-3 in the second quarter. A run of seven successive points built the winning foundation.

O'Connor frees and three points from Colin Coughlan were at the heart of the opening half 16-points from Limerick.

In the second half, Jack Cahalane had a Cork goal to reduce the deficit but Limerick replied with O'Dalaigh's goal to ease clear once more.

Sub John Kirby, Eddie Stokes, captain Jimmy Quilty and O'Connor all had points in the final quarter as Limerick maintained their 100% record to secure a home semi final spot.

SCORERS: Limerick: Aidan O’Connor 0-9 (6frees), Colin Coughlan 0-4 (1free), Donnacha O'Dalaigh 1-1, Joe Sweeney, Shane O’Brien, John Kirby and Eddie Stokes 0-2 each, Jimmy Quilty, Adam English and Patrick Kirby 0-1 each. Cork: Ben Cunnigham 0-10 (7frees), Brian O’Sullivan 0-4, Jack Cahalane 1-0, Ciarmhac Smyth, Brian Keating, Luke Horgan, Eoin O’Leary and Daniel Hogan 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock); Chris Thomas (Doon), Fergal O’Connor (Effin), Evan O’Leary (Ahane); Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Joe Sweeney (Adare); Adam English (Doon), Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), Eddie Stokes (Doon); Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Donnacha O'Dalaigh (Monaleen). Subs: John Kirby (Patrickswell) for Joe Sweeney (40mins), Patrick O’Donovan (Effin) for Adam English (50mins), Brian O’Meara (Mungret St Pauls) for Donnacha O'Dalaigh (53mins), Patrick Reale (Knockainey) for Eddie Stokes (56mins), Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls) for Cian Scully (63mins).

CORK: Brion Saunderson (Midleton); Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton); Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrs), Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers); Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), Michael Mullins (Whitechurch); Brian Keating (Ballincollig), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarrs), Denis McSweeney (Blarney); Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers), Jack Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold). Subs: Colin Walsh (Kanturk) for Denis McSweeney (h-t), Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields) for Michael Mullins (h-t), Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Kevin Lyons (38mins), Sean Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for Diarmuid Healy (45mins), Jack Leahy (Dungourney) for Eoin O’Leary (55mins).

REFEREE: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media