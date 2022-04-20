Limerick's Eoin Corby wins 100m breaststroke title at the Irish Swimming Championships

Eoin Corby
LIMERICK'S Eoin Corby has won gold in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke at the Irish Open Swimming Championships.
Swim Ireland’s Championships got underway Tuesday at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in Dublin, the first such Championships since 2019. The 5-day event see’s almost 400 swimmers from 74 clubs compete for national titles in 34 individual events and places on seven Irish National Teams.
On the opening day, Corby won gold.
The Clarina man had a battle with Olympian Darragh Green and Uiseann Cooke.
Limerick’s Corby was the victor in 1:01.53, Cooke claimed silver in 1:01.83 while Greene was third in 1:02.08.
The championships are the final opportunity for swimmers to post consideration times for this summer’s international events including the World and European Championships, World and European Junior Championships and the European Youth Olympic Festival.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.