Limerick minor football team selected for round two tie with Clare in Munster Championship

THERE is one change in the Limerick minor football team for their round two tie with Clare in the Munster Championship.
The Thursday April 21 clash takes place in Rathkeale's Mick Neville Park at 7pm with Limerick looking to bounce back from their round on loss to Tipperary.
The Limerick minor (U17) footballers lost to Tipperary by seven points last Thursday in Thurles and now play a Clare side that had 26-points to spare over Waterford in round one.
Into the Limerick team comes forward Luke Walsh (Mungret St Pauls) in place of Galbally's Bailey Ryan.
It's a Limerick minor (U17) panel that is managed by Ahane's John Keane.
Limerick's third group game will be in Dungarvan on April 28 against Waterford.
LIMERICK: Jake Foley (Mungret St Pauls); Ethan Browne (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Shane O'Sullivan (Kildmo-Pallaskenry); Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys), Cian Harnett (Fr Caseys), Paddy Downey (Oola); Aidan O'Shea (Cappagh); Michael Keating (Adare); Diarmuid Hynes (Mungret St Pauls), Tommy Ryan (Dromcologher-Broadford), Bobby Smith (Ballybrown); Luke Walsh (Mungret St Pauls), Stephen Young (Cappagh), Michael Kilbridge (Fr Caseys). Subs: Conor Dowling (Castletown-Ballyagran), Ben Gallagher (Mungret St Pauls), Jamie Young (Cappagh), Senan Walsh (St Senans), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh), Tom Lloyd (Mungret St Pauls),, Aaron Considine (Claughaun). Bailey Ryan (Galbally), Evan Curry (Athea).
