Search

20 Apr 2022

Limerick minor football team selected for round two tie with Clare in Munster Championship

Limerick name Minor football side to face Clare

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

20 Apr 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is one change in the Limerick minor football team for their round two tie with Clare in the Munster Championship.

The Thursday April 21 clash takes place in Rathkeale's Mick Neville Park at 7pm with Limerick looking to bounce back from their round on loss to Tipperary.

The Limerick minor (U17) footballers lost to Tipperary by seven points last Thursday in Thurles and now play a Clare side that had 26-points to spare over Waterford in round one.

Into the Limerick team comes forward Luke Walsh (Mungret St Pauls) in place of Galbally's Bailey Ryan.

It's a Limerick minor (U17) panel that is managed by Ahane's John Keane.

Limerick's third group game will be in Dungarvan on April 28 against Waterford.

LIMERICK: Jake Foley (Mungret St Pauls); Ethan Browne (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Shane O'Sullivan (Kildmo-Pallaskenry); Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys), Cian Harnett (Fr Caseys), Paddy Downey (Oola); Aidan O'Shea (Cappagh); Michael Keating (Adare); Diarmuid Hynes (Mungret St Pauls), Tommy Ryan (Dromcologher-Broadford), Bobby Smith (Ballybrown);  Luke Walsh (Mungret St Pauls), Stephen Young (Cappagh), Michael Kilbridge (Fr Caseys). Subs: Conor Dowling (Castletown-Ballyagran), Ben Gallagher (Mungret St Pauls), Jamie Young (Cappagh), Senan Walsh (St Senans), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh), Tom Lloyd (Mungret St Pauls),, Aaron Considine (Claughaun). Bailey Ryan (Galbally), Evan Curry (Athea).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media