O'Neill ruled out as Limerick make just one change for Munster U20 hurling clash with Cork

20 Apr 2022

O'Neill ruled out as Limerick make three changes for Munster U20 hurling clash with Cork

Jerome O'Connell

19 Apr 2022 10:02 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK have named their team for round two of the Munster U20 Hurling Championship against Cork.

After making his senior debut last Sunday, Limerick plan without Cathal O'Neill, who notched the two injury time scores in the dramatic round one win over Clare.

His absence is the only change - Cian Scully coming into the line-up at wing back. In the resulting switches Ethan Hurley moves to centre back, captain Jimmy Quilty goes to midfield and Eddie Stokes goes to half forward.

Scully was centre back on the Ardscoil Ris side that won All-Ireland honours in Croke Park on St Patricks Day. He joins class-mates Evan O'Leary and Shane O'Brien in the starting team.

The Limerick v Cork U20 game takes place this Wednesday April 20 at 7pm in Pairc Ui Rinn and will be available to watch on TG4's YouTube. Both sides are guaranteed a semi final spot - the winner will be at home to Waterford or Kerry, while the losing side will travel to Thurles to play Tipperary.

While Cathal O'Neill is ruled out, fellow senior panellist Colin Coughlan is selected to start. The wing back was among the unused subs for John Kiely's seniors last Sunday on Leeside.

Elsewhere, Patrick O'Donovan is listed among the subs as he battles back to fitness after injury.

LIMERICK: Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock); Chris Thomas (Doon), Fergal O’Connor (Effin), Evan O’Leary (Ahane); Cian Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Joe Sweeney (Adare); Adam English (Doon), Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Eddie Stokes (Doon); Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Donnacha O’Dalaigh (Monaleen). Subs: Josh O’Reilly (Ballybrown), Brian O’Meara (Mungret St Pauls), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Cian O’Donovan (Doon), John Kirby (Patrickswell), Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls), Sean Whelan (Cappamore), Patrick Finn (Bruff), Patrick O’Donovan (Effin).

