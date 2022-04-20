Limerick and Cork renew hurling rivalries in Munster U20 Championship round two tie

A THIRD Limerick v Cork hurling clash in a week this Wednesday evening when the sides meet in the Munster U20 Hurling Championship.

And, it's a third trip Leeside for Limerick with Pairc Ui Rinn hosting the round two U20 tie this April 20 at 7pm in a game that will be available to watch for free on the TG4 YouTube page.

Both Limerick and Cork have beaten Clare in the U20 Hurling Championship and are therefore guaranteed April 27 semi final places. This Wednesday’s winner will secure home advantage against Waterford or Kerry, while the losing side will be in Thurles to play Tipperary.

Limerick plan for this Cork game without senior star Cathal O'Neill as he is now ineligible after playing in the Munster SHC last Sunday. Colin Coughlan was an unused senior sub, so starts this U20 round two tie.

The absence of O'Neill is the only one change in the Limerick line-up from round one. Ardscoil Ris All-Ireland Croke Cup winning centre back Cian Scully comes into the team.

The sides met in the Munster U20 final last season - Cork winning 1-26 to 1-24. The Rebels also scored wins over Limerick in this grade in 2020 and 2019.

Three years ago at minor level, Limerick won Munster MHC honours - drawing with Cork enroute to the title.

Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret St Pauls) was the minor manager three years ago and continues as Limerick U20 manager for a second season. His coach-selectors are Richie Flannery (Nenagh Eire Og), John Meskell (Ahane) and Tommy Quaid (Effin). Goalkeeping coach is Brian Murray (Patrickswell) and Strength & Conditioning coach Leo Morrison (Monaleen).