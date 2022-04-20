Search

20 Apr 2022

Limerick and Cork renew hurling rivalries in Munster U20 Championship round two tie

Limerick and Cork renew hurling rivalries in Munster U20 Championship round two tie

Limerick captain Jimmy Quilty in action against Cork last year

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

20 Apr 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A THIRD Limerick v Cork hurling clash in a week this Wednesday evening when the sides meet in the Munster U20 Hurling Championship.

And, it's a third trip Leeside for Limerick with Pairc Ui Rinn hosting the round two U20 tie this April 20 at 7pm in a game that will be available to watch for free on the TG4 YouTube page.

Both Limerick and Cork have beaten Clare in the U20 Hurling Championship and are therefore guaranteed April 27 semi final places. This Wednesday’s winner will secure home advantage against Waterford or Kerry, while the losing side will be in Thurles to play Tipperary.

Limerick plan for this Cork game without senior star Cathal O'Neill as he is now ineligible after playing in the Munster SHC last Sunday. Colin Coughlan was an unused senior sub, so starts this U20 round two tie.

The absence of O'Neill is the only one change in the Limerick line-up from round one. Ardscoil Ris All-Ireland Croke Cup winning centre back Cian Scully comes into the team.

O'Neill ruled out as Limerick make just one change for Munster U20 hurling clash with Cork

The sides met in the Munster U20 final last season - Cork winning 1-26 to 1-24. The Rebels also scored wins over Limerick in this grade in 2020 and 2019.

Three years ago at minor level, Limerick won Munster MHC honours - drawing with Cork enroute to the title.

Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret St Pauls) was the minor manager three years ago and continues as Limerick U20 manager for a second season. His coach-selectors are Richie Flannery (Nenagh Eire Og), John Meskell (Ahane) and Tommy Quaid (Effin). Goalkeeping coach is Brian Murray (Patrickswell) and Strength & Conditioning coach Leo Morrison (Monaleen).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media