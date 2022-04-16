Search

16 Apr 2022

Limerick team confirmed for Munster U20 Football Championship semi final against Cork

Limerick

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

16 Apr 2022 3:02 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S team has been confirmed for the Munster U20 Football Championship semi final with Cork on Easter Monday.

The April 18 clash takes place in Paddy Carroll Memorial Park, Ballyagran at 5.30 and will be live streamed on Sport TG4 YouTube.

On offer is a Monday April 25 Munster final spot against Kerry or Clare. Limerick haven't contested a final in this grade since 2005.

Management have given a vote of confidence to the side that won last week's quarter final against Waterford.

Limerick are managed by Seamus O'Donnell, with coach-selectors Neil Conway, Pa Ranahan, John O'Grady and John Chawke.

Limerick beat Waterford in their quarter final tie last Monday in Dungarvan.

Monday will be the first meeting of Limerick and Cork in this grade since 2017. On that occasion the side in red were 2-10 to 0-10 winners in what was a semi final tie, after Limerick had beaten Tipperary in the previous round. Current senior players Mike Donovan (Galbally), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Padraig de Brún (Firies, Kerry), Brian Donovan (Monaleen) and Hugh Bourke (Adare) were all in that '17 line-up.

Limerick and Cork have only met once across the last three years in the minor grade - last year's Munster MFC final. Eight of that Limerick panel are part of this year's U20 panel and four start on Monday; Aaron Neville, Darragh Murray, Emmet Rigter and Conall O’Duinn.

LIMERICK: Shane O’Connell (Fr Caseys), Eoin McGrath (Galbally), Patrick Holian (Ballylanders), Ruadhan O’Connor (Newcastle West); Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), Aaron Neville (Newcastle West), Cormac Woulfe (St Senans); Padhraic McMahon (Ballysteen), Darragh Murray (Monaleen); Jamie Baynham (Monagea), Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West), Conall O’Duinn (Monaleen); Kyle Mullins (St Patricks), Darragh Bridgeman (Mungret St Pauls), David O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen). Subs: Colm O’Loughlin (Bruff), Michael Cremin (Newcastle West), Jamie Behan (Ballybrown), Conor McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Todd Donovan (Newcastle West), Shane O’Donoghue (Ballylanders), Oisin Moss (Mungret St Pauls), Garry Sheehan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels).

