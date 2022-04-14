Ballyagran and Kilmallock to host Limerick GAA games in Munster U20 and Minor Championships

MUNSTER GAA have confirmed two fixture changes for Limerick teams in the provincial championship.

Both games have been moved out of the TUS Gaelic Grounds next week - ahead of the Saturday April 23 Munster SHC clash with Waterford.

On Monday April 18, the EirGrid Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final Limerick v Cork will now take place in Ballyagran at 5.30pm.

The other semi final between Clare v Kerry takes place in Miltown-Malbay at 7pm

Both games will be streamed live and for free on the Sport TG4 YouTube.

On Tuesday April 19, the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship clash of Limerick and Kerry is now in Kilmallock at 6:30pm.

This game will be steamed live on Munster GAA at a cost of €8.

In a busy week of fixtures, there will also be Limerick games next Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday April 20, in the oneills.com Munster U20 Hurling Championship Cork entertain Limerick in Páirc Uí Rinn at 7pm. Both sides have beaten Clare and therefore already assured of semi final places.

On Thursday April 21, in the Electric Ireland Munster GAA Minor Football Championship, Limerick entertain Clare in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale at 7pm.