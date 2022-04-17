Limerick hurlers begin title defence with Easter Sunday clash with Cork in Munster SHC

FOR the first time ever it’s an All-Ireland SHC final repeat in the opening round of the Munster Championship when Limerick and Cork collide this Sunday afternoon.

John Kiely’s Limerick set out on their championship title defence with four group games across five weekends to determine their fate.

Limerick begin the 2022 Munster MHC bidding to emulate the 1930s when the men in green won four-in-a-row.

Munster title glory would see Declan Hannon become the first captain to lift the new Mick Mackey Cup which will be on offer in the June 5 final.

Beyond Munster, Limerick’s quest would be the to a hat-trick of Liam MacCarthy Cup title for the first time for the county.

All starts at 4pm live on RTE television and in front of about a 40,000 crowd in Pairc Ui Chaoimh this Easter Sunday.

Limerick's team was announced after training on Friday evening and includes 13 of the line-up from the All-Ireland final - injured duo Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey absent - details here

Across five years of Munster SHC under John Kiely, Limerick have played 15 games – 10 wins, four losses and one draw.

A top two finish books a Munster final slot, while a top three finish in the group table to ensure progress to the All-Ireland series.

Limerick’s Allianz League campaign was under whelming – one win and one draw from five outings, including a 2-19 to 1-13 loss to Cork back on February 27.

But all eyes were on championship for John Kiely’s men and all expect the men in green to roar back to form on Leeside this April 17. While many questions have been raised about Limerick across the Spring, they remain the hot favourites for Munster and All-Ireland honours with the bookies.

In recent years Limerick have played some of their best hurling in Pairc Ui Chaoimh – 2018 (Munster SHC), 2020 (Allianz League and Munster SHC) and 2021 (Munster SHC final) – and nothing short of another top display will be sufficient this Sunday afternoon.

Win, lose or draw, it's a short turnaround to round two in the TUS Gaelic Grounds next Saturday evening against Waterford.