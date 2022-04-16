In Pictures: Ballinacurra Gaels enjoy continued success with Gaelic4Girls programme

LIMERICK city GAA club Ballinacurra Gaels have enjoyed great success with their new Ladies Football section.
The club are participated in the Gaelic4Girls initiative designed to introduce girls aged 8-12 to Ladies Gaelic Football.
The Gaelic4Girls continues on Thursdays from 7pm.
Eoin Buckley is Ballinacurra Gaels chairperson.
"Ballinacurra Gaels catchment area covers Ballinacurra Gardens, Prospect, Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston, South Circular Road, Ashbourne Ave and into the inner city. We also encourage all interested girls from Janesboro, Southill, Rosbrien and beyond to take part also," outlined Buckley.
"Gaelic4Girls is open to anyone born 2009-2014 or is aged between 8 and 12 in the year 2022. No experience is required as Ladies Football is very accessible for girls who are either new to Gaelic Games or for those that have previously played & would like to come back," he said.
Further information from Eoin Buckley by text on 087 6986895 or email ballinacurragaelsLGFA@gmail.com
