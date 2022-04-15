In Pictures: Limerick GAA host Poc Fada and Cic Fada finals in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

LIMERICK GAA hosted their now annual Poc Fada and Cic Fada finals last weekend in Limerick Greyhound Stadium as part of the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial competition.
Sarah Carroll from Kildimo-Pallaskenry was winner the camogie Poc Fada, while Adam Kiely from Blackrock won the hurling Poc Fada.
Ahane won both the boys and girls Cic Fada competitions with Emilyann O'Neill and Tom Conway.
