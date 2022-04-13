Johnny Murphy gets a first Munster SHC game as Wicklow referee confirmed for Limerick v Cork

THE referees have been confirmed for Sunday's opening round games in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Wicklow's John Keenan will be the man in the middle for the All-Ireland SHC final repeat between Limerick and Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Keenan's was the referee in Limerick's All-Ireland SHC semi final against Waterford last Summer - he showed a red card Peter Casey, which was later overturned.

Across five years of John Kiely's Limerick management the only other Keenan appointment in championship was a 2018 All Ireland SHC Qualifier win over Carlow.

Keenan didn't referee Limerick or Cork in this season's Allianz League - he had three games, including Waterford's semi final win over Wexford.

Keenan will be refereeing Cork in a fourth successive championship season.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, Limerick's Johnny Murphy will referee his first Munster SHC game.

The Ballylanders man refereed the 2021 All Ireland U20 final and the 2018 All-Ireland minor final.

Last Summer the south Limerick man refereed the Leinster SHC final and on Sunday he takes charge of Waterford and Tipperary in Walsh Park.