Limerick minor footballers are Thurles bound for Tipperary tie in Munster Championship

THE Limerick minor footballers begin their Munster Championship campaign this Thursday evening.

The county U17 side are in FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles to play Tipperary this April 14 at 7pm.

It's the first of three successive Thursday evening ties for the Limerick minor footballers with a home game against Clare and a journey to Waterford to follow this round one test in Thurles.

Limerick are looking to build on the momentum of last season when they contested a first Munster MFC final in 23 years.

In the 2022 format, the four 'weaker counties' play in phase one with the top two in this mini group to contest a final on May 5 - the winner of this then progresses to meet Cork and Kerry.

Limerick are under new management this season - Team manager is John Keane with coaches-selectors in Seanie Buckley, Darren Horan, Gerry Butler, Mark Foley and Dermot Dineen. The strength & conditioning coach is James O'Leary.

Last year Limerick defeated both Tipperary and Clare enroute to the provincial final loss to Cork.

This evening's game in Thurles is being streamed live by Munster GAA and can be watched for €8 - purchase here

The Limerick captain for 2022 is Michael Kilbridge with Bobby Smith the vice-captain. The team was announced on Tuesday evening and contains players from 10 different clubs - details here