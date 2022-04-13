Search

13 Apr 2022

Limerick minor football team announced for Munster Championship tie with Tipperary

Limerick

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

13 Apr 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick minor football team has been named for Thursday's Munster Championship round one tie with Tipperary.

The U17 sides meet this April 14 in Thurles at 7pm. It's the first of three games across successive Thursday evenings for Limerick, with a home tie with Clare and journey to Waterford to follow this Tipperary test.

Limerick are managed by John Keane with coach-selectors; Seanie Buckley, Darren Horan, Gerry Butler and Mark Foley.

The Limerick captain for 2022 is Michael Kilbridge with Bobby Smith the vice-captain.

LIMERICK: Jake Foley (Mungret St Pauls); Shane O'Sullivan (Kildmo-Pallaskenry), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Ethan Browne (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Paddy Downey (Oola), Cian Harnett (Fr Caseys), Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys); Aidan O'Shea (Cappagh); Michael Keating (Adare); Bailey Ryan (Galbally), Tommy Ryan (Dromcologher-Broadford); Bobby Smith (Ballybrown); Diarmuid Hynes (Mungret St Pauls), Stephen Young (Cappagh), Michael Kilbridge (Fr Caseys). Subs: Conor Dowling (Castletown-Ballyagran), Ben Gallagher (Mungret St Pauls), Ronan Murphy (Adare), Jamie Young (Cappagh), Senan Walsh (St Senans), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh), Tom Lloyd (Mungret St Pauls), Luke Walsh (Mungret St Pauls), Aaron Considine (Claughaun). Extended panel: Adam O'Shea (Fr Caseys), Blake Campbell (St Patricks), Callum Murphy (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Conor McMahon (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Evan Curry (Athea), Evan McCarthy (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Jack Butler (Ahane), Lucca Wilkinson (Adare), Tiernan Meaney (Kildmo-Pallaskenry).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media