Limerick minor football team announced for Munster Championship tie with Tipperary

THE Limerick minor football team has been named for Thursday's Munster Championship round one tie with Tipperary.
The U17 sides meet this April 14 in Thurles at 7pm. It's the first of three games across successive Thursday evenings for Limerick, with a home tie with Clare and journey to Waterford to follow this Tipperary test.
Limerick are managed by John Keane with coach-selectors; Seanie Buckley, Darren Horan, Gerry Butler and Mark Foley.
The Limerick captain for 2022 is Michael Kilbridge with Bobby Smith the vice-captain.
LIMERICK: Jake Foley (Mungret St Pauls); Shane O'Sullivan (Kildmo-Pallaskenry), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Ethan Browne (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Paddy Downey (Oola), Cian Harnett (Fr Caseys), Calum Boyle (Fr Caseys); Aidan O'Shea (Cappagh); Michael Keating (Adare); Bailey Ryan (Galbally), Tommy Ryan (Dromcologher-Broadford); Bobby Smith (Ballybrown); Diarmuid Hynes (Mungret St Pauls), Stephen Young (Cappagh), Michael Kilbridge (Fr Caseys). Subs: Conor Dowling (Castletown-Ballyagran), Ben Gallagher (Mungret St Pauls), Ronan Murphy (Adare), Jamie Young (Cappagh), Senan Walsh (St Senans), John Fitzgerald (Cappagh), Tom Lloyd (Mungret St Pauls), Luke Walsh (Mungret St Pauls), Aaron Considine (Claughaun). Extended panel: Adam O'Shea (Fr Caseys), Blake Campbell (St Patricks), Callum Murphy (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Conor McMahon (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Evan Curry (Athea), Evan McCarthy (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Jack Butler (Ahane), Lucca Wilkinson (Adare), Tiernan Meaney (Kildmo-Pallaskenry).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.