Limerick players impress for Ireland U18s against France

Harry Long, of Ardscoil Ris, in action for Munster U18s here, lined out for Ireland U18 Schools against France
THE Ireland U18 Schools side suffered a 28-23 defeat to France U18 in their U-18 Men’s Six Nations Festival opener at Stade Pierre Camou, Marcoussis.
There were five Limerick-based players in the Ireland U18s match-day squad, including four starters, for the highly competitive game in France.
Paul Barr’s Ireland U18 side opened up a 13-0 lead inside the opening 19 minutes, big number 8 Brian Gleeson crossing from close range and out-half Jack Murphy kicking the rest of the points.
Two Hugo Reus penalties closed the gap to seven points at half-time, and France showed the benefit of their two recent warm-up games as they hit back with a strong four-try second half performance.
Gabin Rocher, Emilien Trezieres, Lucas Zamora and Hoani Bosmorin all touched down, with Jacob Sheahan’s late converted try adding to an earlier penalty from Murphy.
The festival continues on tomorrow, Wednesday with Ireland playing Wales at 1.20pm Irish time, before an Easter Sunday showdown with the Italians (kick-off 10.30am Irish time). Both games will be live streamed on the Six Nations YouTube channel.
IRELAND U-18 SCHOOLS: Ben O’Connor (Presentation Brothers College Cork/Munster); Finn Treacy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster), Sam Berman (St. Michael’s College/Leinster), Harry Long (Ardscoil Rís/Munster), Stephen Kiely (Castletroy College/Munster); Jack Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster), Jake O’Riordan (St. Munchin’s College/Munster); Tom Stewart (St. Michael’s College/Leinster), Danny Sheahan (Presentation Brothers College Cork/Munster), Andrew Sparrow (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College/Munster), Joe Hopes (Campbell College/Ulster), Stephen Smyth (Kilkenny College/Leinster), Josh Stevens (Methodist College/Ulster), Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College/Munster). Replacements: Zac Solomon (Campbell College/Ulster), Emmet Calvey (Ardscoil Rís/Munster), Jacob Boyd (Royal Belfast Academical Institute/Ulster), Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Blackrock College/Leinster), Jacob Sheahan (Presentation Brothers College Cork/Munster), Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster), Sean Naughton (Kilkenny College/Leinster), Hugo McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster), Luke Kritzinger (Blackrock College/Leinster), Ruben Moloney (Blackrock College/Leinster).
Pictured is adjudicator, Marie Connole, holding two of the entries received from students in County Limerick
