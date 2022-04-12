Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh for Munster minor hurling championship clash with Cork

FIVE days before the Munster senior hurling championship clash of Limerick and Cork, it's the turn of the respective county minor teams this Tuesday evening.

The Munster MHC has a new mini-group format this season and Limerick will play games against Cork and Kerry.

This April 12 Limerick begin their campaign on Leeside against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7pm.

This evening's game is being streamed live by Munster GAA and available to purchase for €8 here

Limerick will also play Kerry in the group phase on Tuesday April 19 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Just like last season the Limerick minor (U17) manager is Kevin O'Hagan (Mungret St Pauls) with coach Ger Barry (Killeedy) and selectors Liam Hammersley (Cappamore), Liam Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown) and Mark Keane (South Liberties).

The team captain is Darragh Langan of Monaleen with Pierce Connery of Kilmallock as vice-captain.

Limerick also played Cork last season and there are no survivors in this starting team - Connery was introduced as a sub in that defeat. Club-mates Langan, and Mark Field were also in the 2021 panel as were substitutes Michael O’Riordan and Ciaran McMahon.