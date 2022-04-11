Shane Dowling ends almost three years of injury nightmare with Limerick club hurling return

SHANE Dowling played with Na Piarsaigh in the Limerick Senior Hurling League over the weekend - his first competitive fixture in 32-months.

The 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner was forced to retire from inter-county hurling at the age of 27 in July 2020.

"My knee can no longer support the demands of inter-county hurling," said Dowling announcing an end to his Limerick playing career.

The 2014 All-Star had hoped to be able to return playing club hurling but his knee injury persisted across the last two years with operation after operation.

Until Saturday evening, when Dowling was introduced as a substitute in Na Piarsaigh's 0-20 to 0-16 win over Monaleen in a club league fixture in Caherdavin.

"An image I thought, or was told anyway, I would never see again!" said Dowling on his social media channels.

"32 long months later. Some feeling to finally get back out on the pitch. Onwards and upwards."