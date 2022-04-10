Limerick minor hurling team named to play Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Munster MHC

LIMERICK'S minor hurling team has been confirmed to play Cork this Tuesday.

The sides meet in round one of the Munster MHC in Pairc Ui Chaoimh this April 12 at 7pm.

The Limerick U17 manager is Kevin O'Hagan (Mungret St Pauls) with coach Ger Barry (Killeedy) and selectors Liam Hammersley (Cappamore), Liam Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown) and Mark Keane (South Liberties).

Limerick will also play Kerry in the group phase on Tuesday April 19 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The team captain is Darragh Langan of Monaleen with Pierce Connery of Kilmallock as vice-captain.

Limerick also played Cork last season and there are no survivors in this starting team - Connery was introduced as a sub in that defeat. Club-mates Langan, and Mark Field were also in the 2021 panel as were Tuesday's substitutes Michael O’Riordan and Ciaran McMahon.

This Tuesday, 12 clubs will be represented in the starting fifteen - Bruree, Monaleen and Na Piarsaigh have two players each in the team.

Two of the team - Fintan Fitzgerald and Fionn O'Brien were part of the 39-strong Ardscoil Ris panel that won Croke Cup honours in Croke Park last month.

LIMERICK: Fionn O'Brien (Bruree); Billy Earls (Patrickswell), Shane Fitzgibbon (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Jack Daly (Croom); Diarmuid Lyons (Newcastle West), Conor Frawley (Bruree), Darragh Langan (Monaleen); Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Pauls), Owen Meany (Bruff); Pierce Connery (Kilmallock), Bradley Moran (Na Piarsaigh), Mark Field (Monaleen); Tadgh Hourigan (Pallasgreen), Josh Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), Darren Collopy (Murroe-Boher). Subs: Niall Rushe (Kildimo-Pallaskeny), Patrick Mooney (Staker Wallace), Cian Moloney (Mungret St Pauls), Ben Murnane (Monaleen), Sean Hartigan (Kildimo-Pallaskeny), Sean Og Blackmore (Doon), Michael O'Riordan (Bruff), Ciaran McMahon (Kildimo-Pallaskeny), Barry Adams (Ballybrown).