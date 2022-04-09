Limerick confirm team to play Waterford in Munster U20 Football Championship quarter final

LIMERICK'S team has been selected for Monday evening's Munster U20 Football Championship quarter final.
The men in green travel to Fraher Field in Dungarvan to play Waterford at 7pm with a semi final spot against Cork on offer.
Limerick lost to Tipperary in last year’s Munster U20 Football Championship. Four of that starting line-up remain in the team - Cormac Woulfe, Sean Kilbridge, Jamie Baynham and 2022 captain Ruadhan O'Connor.
Limerick reached the 2021 Munster minor football final and four of that U17 line-up are elevated straight into this year’s U20 team - Aaron Neville, Darragh Murray, Emmet Rigter and Conall O’Duinn.
Limerick are managed by former inter-county goalkeeper Seamus O’Donnell, who is also a coach-selector with Billy Lee’s senior side. O’Donnell’s backroom team consists of John Chawke, Pa Ranahan, John O’Grady and Neil Conway, who was a player when Limerick won their only Munster U21 football title in 2000 – beating Waterford in Dungarvan in the final.
There are 10 clubs represented in the starting team with Newcastle West leading the way with three players and two each for Fr Caseys, Monaleen and Ballysteen.
LIMERICK: Shane O’Connell (Fr Caseys), Eoin McGrath (Galbally), Patrick Holian (Ballylanders), Ruadhan O’Connor (Newcastle West); Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), Aaron Neville (Newcastle West), Cormac Woulfe (St Senans); Padhraic McMahon (Ballysteen), Darragh Murray (Monaleen); Jamie Baynham (Monagea), Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West), Conall O’Duinn (Monaleen); Kyle Mullins (St Patricks), Darragh Bridgeman (Mungret St Pauls), David O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen). Subs: Colm O’Loughlin (Bruff), Michael Cremin (Newcastle West), Jamie Behan (Ballybrown), Conor McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Todd Donovan (Newcastle West), Shane O’Donoghue (Ballylanders), Oisin Moss (Mungret St Pauls), Garry Sheehan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels).
