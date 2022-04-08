Search

08 Apr 2022

Four changes in Limerick senior team for relegation play-off with Offaly in camogie league

Camogie

Dual player Rebecca Delee

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

08 Apr 2022 6:07 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE are four changes in the Limerick team for Saturday's crucial Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League relegation play-off.

Limerick play Offaly in Moneygall at 2pm with the losing side dropping to Division Two for 2022.

The John Lillis managed Limerick lost to Kilkenny, Cork and Clare in the group stages.

Limerick's last game was on March 12 when Clare found late scores to snatch a 1-10 to 0-11 victory.

Limerick's line-up to play Offaly shows four changes from the Clare tie - into the line-up are Claire Keating, Emma Kennedy, Neamh Curtin and Lorraine McCarthy, for her first appearance of the season and in the process becomes the 32nd player to see action in this league campaign.

Team captain Marian Quaid is among those dropping out as she wasn't available for selection this weekend. 

It's a team that includes dual player Rebecca Delee. The Newcastle West star faces Offaly for the second time in a week - she was also centre forward when the sides met in the Lidl Ladies Football League final last Sunday in Birr.

In the three league games to-date, Limerick have given league debuts to 19 players between starters and substitutes. Just five players are selected to start their fourth successive game - Muireann Creamer, Aisling Scanlon, Caoimhe Lyons, Sophie O’Callaghan and Orlaith Kelleher.

Limerick have used 31 players to-date and another new face Lorraine McCarthy is set to start against Offaly. On top of that there are another three unused players are among the subs against Offaly, with another three unused players on the extended panel.

Limerick are under new management this season - former Tipperary manager John Lillis is at the helm. His backroom includes Donie Browne, Peter Maher, Tomas Moloney, Niamh Lillis, Paul Hogan and Marion Geary. 

LIMERICK: Claire Keating (Cappamore); Emma Kennedy (Doon), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown), Stephanie Woulfe (Templeglantine); Mairead Ryan (Bruff), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Aoife Nelligan (Monaleen); Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Orlaith Kelleher (Croagh-Kilfinny); Michelle Curtin (Templeglantine), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Aisling Scanlon (Killeedy); Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen). Subs: Leah O'Carroll (Patrickswell), Teresa Dore (Charleville), Niamh Ryan (Bruff), Caroline Brennan (Bruff), Sarah O'Brien (Templeglantine), Lizzie Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Ailbhe Larkin (Mungret St Pauls), Leah Riordan (Granagh-Ballingarry), Enya Doolan (Ballybrown), Enya Harrington (Na Piarsaigh). Extended panel: Laura O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh), Laura Fennelly (Cappamore), Aoife Coughlan (Crecora), Aoife Morrissey (Mungret St Pauls), Ella Hession (Monaleen), Sinead Barry (Na Piarsaigh), Ciara Mulqueen (Crecora).

