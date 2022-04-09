Limerick GAA celebrates a first Munster Scor na nOg title in 10 years

LIMERICK won a first Munster Scor na nOg title in 10 years at the provincial final in Cashel last Sunday.

Athea's Adelle O'Sullivan won the solo singing competition and will now progress to represent Limerick and Munster in the All Ireland final in Killarney's INEC on May 1.

"Singing Lough Sheelin Side, Adelle was last onstage to sing she gave only what can be described as an outstanding beautiful rendition of this song," said Limerick GAA's Irish Officer Veronica Callinan.

"As the members of the Scór Luimní committee waited side stage for the results - we were hoping and praying for Limerick winner. It has been 10 long years since Limerick has won anything at Munster level in Scór na nÓg and - it has been a long drought," said the newly appointed member of the Limerick GAA Executive.

"Limerick's county champions gave an exceptional display in the Munster Scór na nÓg finals in Cashel. You represented your club and county with distinction we hope you enjoyed the whole Scór experience and we will see you back for Scór na nÓg 2023," said Bruff club member Callinan.

Elsewhere in the Munster finals, Banogue Quiz team acquitted themselves well. However the standard of answering was off the scale with eventual winners Clonakilty winning the Munster title by the narrowest of margins.

In the Rince Foirne competition Banogue competed but the eventual winners from Tipperary are five-in-a-row Munster winners and are the current reigning All Ireland champions.

Darragh Fitzgerald from Newcastle West gave an outstanding performance in the Recitation/Story telling competition with his take on Paddy Faley's infamous 'The Railway Line To Ardagh' but Clare were crowned winners on the day.

Pallasgreen were the Limerick representatives in the Ballad Group giving an excellent rendition of 'Grace' and 'Far away in Australia' - reigning Munster champions Kerry prevailed.

Pallasgreen again carried Limerick's hopes in the Instrumental Music competition, which Cork won.

The green and white was represented in the Set Dancing competition by Banogue with a fine lively version of the Sliabh gCua set. Eventual winners were Spa from Kerry.