Search

09 Apr 2022

Limerick GAA celebrates a first Munster Scor na nOg title in 10 years

Limerick GAA celebrates a first Munster Scor title in 10 years

Athea's Adelle O Sullivan, Munster Scór na nÓg Solo Singing winner with Margaret Whelan , Chairperson of Cosite Scór na Mumhan and Jerry Doody, secretary of Coiste Scór na Mumhan

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

09 Apr 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK won a first Munster Scor na nOg title in 10 years at the provincial final in Cashel last Sunday.

Athea's Adelle O'Sullivan won the solo singing competition and will now progress to represent Limerick and Munster in the All Ireland final in Killarney's INEC on May 1.

"Singing Lough Sheelin Side, Adelle was last onstage to sing she gave only what can be described as an outstanding beautiful rendition of this song," said Limerick GAA's Irish Officer Veronica Callinan.

"As the members of the Scór Luimní committee waited side stage for the results - we were hoping and praying for Limerick winner. It has been 10 long years since Limerick has won anything at Munster level in Scór na nÓg and - it has been a long drought," said the newly appointed member of the Limerick GAA Executive.

"Limerick's county champions gave an exceptional display in the Munster Scór na nÓg finals in Cashel. You represented your club and county with distinction we hope you enjoyed the whole Scór experience and we will see you back for Scór na nÓg 2023," said Bruff club member Callinan.

Elsewhere in the Munster finals, Banogue Quiz team acquitted themselves well. However the standard of answering was off the scale with eventual winners Clonakilty winning the Munster title by the narrowest of margins.

In the Rince Foirne competition Banogue competed but the eventual winners from Tipperary are five-in-a-row Munster winners and are the current reigning All Ireland champions.

Darragh Fitzgerald from Newcastle West gave an outstanding performance in the Recitation/Story telling competition with his take on Paddy Faley's infamous 'The Railway Line To Ardagh' but Clare were crowned winners on the day.

Pallasgreen were the Limerick representatives in the Ballad Group giving an excellent rendition of 'Grace' and 'Far away in Australia' - reigning Munster champions Kerry prevailed.

Pallasgreen again carried Limerick's hopes in the Instrumental Music competition, which Cork won.

The green and white was represented in the Set Dancing competition by Banogue with a fine lively version of the Sliabh gCua set. Eventual winners were Spa from Kerry.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media