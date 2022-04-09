Search

09 Apr 2022

In Pictures: Moore Morning River Run returns after two year absence in Limerick city

09 Apr 2022 12:30 PM

LIMERICK'S popular morning river run event returned on Friday April 1.

The event which has been relaunched and rebranded #MooreMorningRiverRun and powered by Humanli and Moore kicked off again in St Michael’s Rowing Club along the River Shannon.

Last week's outing was the first event after a more than two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This is designed as simply a get together at 7am in the club and a 5km easy run out along the river bank by the Condell Road.

All are welcome to come along and it will take place the first Friday of each month so it kicks off in earnest on Friday May 6.

Coffee, tea  croissants and chat are on the menu in St Michaels the your run/walk in an event designed to connect people.

For any information or updates text Karl Daly on 086 2602326 OR email karl@humanli.ie

