In Pictures: Moore Morning River Run returns after two year absence in Limerick city

LIMERICK'S popular morning river run event returned on Friday April 1.
The event which has been relaunched and rebranded #MooreMorningRiverRun and powered by Humanli and Moore kicked off again in St Michael’s Rowing Club along the River Shannon.
Last week's outing was the first event after a more than two year hiatus due to the pandemic.
This is designed as simply a get together at 7am in the club and a 5km easy run out along the river bank by the Condell Road.
All are welcome to come along and it will take place the first Friday of each month so it kicks off in earnest on Friday May 6.
Coffee, tea croissants and chat are on the menu in St Michaels the your run/walk in an event designed to connect people.
For any information or updates text Karl Daly on 086 2602326 OR email karl@humanli.ie
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Sean Hanley is presented with his award (main picture) and below , Josie Ahern is honoured | PICTURES: Dave Gaynor
Tara Collins, National Broadband Ireland; Liam Judge, one of the first customers in Limerick to be connected to the NBI network; Seamus O’Donoghue, Digiweb; and Deputy Kieran O’Donnell
Ally Griffin and Samanta Makulena from Colaiste Nano Nagle pictured with fellow Junk Kouture competitors at the MIPTV Festival in Cannes PIC: Brian McEvoy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.