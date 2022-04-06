Limerick and Clare meet in Shannonside derby in Munster U20 Hurling Championship

THE Limerick U20 hurlers are the first inter-county side into Munster Championship for 2022.

This Wednesday evening, April 6, Limerick play Clare in an opening round tie in the U20 competition in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.

In a new mini-group format, Limerick will then play Cork in two weeks time in Pairc Ui Rinn. Two out of the three teams will then advance to the provincial semi finals.

The Limerick and Clare tie is a repeat of the 2019 Munster MHC U17 final, which the side in green won.

This evening's Shannonside derby tie won’t have live television coverage but will be screened live on the TG4 YouTube page.

Tickets for this Wednesday evening's tie cost €10 and U16s are free. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret St Pauls) continues as Limerick U20 manager for a second season. His coach-selectors are Richie Flannery (Nenagh Éire Óg), John Meskell (Ahane) and Tommy Quaid (Effin). Goalkeeping coach is Brian Murray (Patrickswell) and Strength & Conditioning coach Leo Morrison (Monaleen).

They are working with a group backboned by the Munster minor hurling champions of 2019 and 2020. It's a panel that has seen players win All-Ireland titles with UL (Fresher Hurling) and Ardscoil Ris (Croke Cup) in recent weeks.

Three of the panel – Cathal O’Neill, Colin Coughlan and Adam English – played in the Allianz League with John Kiely’s senior hurlers.

Limerick reached the Munster U20 final last year and six of that starting team remain involved in the line-up.

Three years ago Limerick were 1-17 to 1-11 winners when these sides met in the Munster MHC final - nine of the Limerick team remains unchanged.

The Limerick team was announced on Tuesday evening - details here.

It's a line-up that is missing Patrick O'Donovan, Diarmuid Hegarty, Michael Keane, Liam Lynch and Ronan Lyons all through injury.