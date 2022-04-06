Limerick player called into Rep of Ireland women's squad for World Cup qualifier in Sweden

LIMERICK'S Claire O'Riordan has been called up to the Republic of Ireland Women's National squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier away to Sweden.

The West Limerick star was on standby for the squad but has now been called in as defensive cover as preparations continue in the FAI National Training Centre.

O'Riordan currently plays her club football with German side MSV Duisburg.

As a teenager O'Riordan played camogie and Ladies Gaelic football for Limerick She played camogie with Newcastle West and Ladies Football with Monagea before joining up with Wexford Youths soccer side while in college in IT Carlow.

O'Riordan first made her name in the Women's National League with Wexford as a striker. There, the highly rated O'Riordan won league titles and the FAI Cup.

She converted to centre-back following her move to Germany with Duisburg in 2018 and has been a regular in Republic of Ireland Women's Senior squads.

The Republic of Ireland play Sweden on Tuesday, April 12 in Gothenburg in a game that will be live on RTÉ2.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne).