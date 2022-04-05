Search

05 Apr 2022

GAA fans left waiting as Munster Championship ticket sales hit by 'technical difficulties'

GAA fans left waiting as Munster Championship ticket sales hit by 'technical difficulties'

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Apr 2022 2:16 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER GAA and Ticketmaster have confirmed that online tickets sales have suffered technical difficulties.

Tickets for all games in the Munster senior hurling championship went on sale this Tuesday morning at 11am.

However, supporters have reported much frustration with attempts to purchase tickets online via the Ticketmaster site.

This lunchtime (1.09pm), Munster GAA confirmed that "Due to technical difficulties, tickets are temporarily unavailable online."

The message from Munster GAA added that "Ticketmaster are working to resolve this issue."

Ticketmaster had minutes earlier updated that "Some of you may be having issues with the site today – we are working on it and will keep you updated."

All Munster GAA games in 2022 will be all-ticket and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets went on sale online via ticketmaster here

Tickets can also be purchased in selected stores across Limerick - in Centra stores in Adare, Annacotty, Bruff, Caherconlish, Castletroy, Clarina, Dooradoyle, Dromcollogher, Hospital, Kilfinane, O'Connell St, Pallasgreen, Patrickswell and Raheen, as well as SuperValu stores in Askeaton, Abbeyfeale, Castleconnell, Castletroy, Corbally, Newcastle West and Kilmallock.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media