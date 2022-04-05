GAA fans left waiting as Munster Championship ticket sales hit by 'technical difficulties'

MUNSTER GAA and Ticketmaster have confirmed that online tickets sales have suffered technical difficulties.

Tickets for all games in the Munster senior hurling championship went on sale this Tuesday morning at 11am.

However, supporters have reported much frustration with attempts to purchase tickets online via the Ticketmaster site.

This lunchtime (1.09pm), Munster GAA confirmed that "Due to technical difficulties, tickets are temporarily unavailable online."

The message from Munster GAA added that "Ticketmaster are working to resolve this issue."

Ticketmaster had minutes earlier updated that "Some of you may be having issues with the site today – we are working on it and will keep you updated."

All Munster GAA games in 2022 will be all-ticket and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets went on sale online via ticketmaster here

Tickets can also be purchased in selected stores across Limerick - in Centra stores in Adare, Annacotty, Bruff, Caherconlish, Castletroy, Clarina, Dooradoyle, Dromcollogher, Hospital, Kilfinane, O'Connell St, Pallasgreen, Patrickswell and Raheen, as well as SuperValu stores in Askeaton, Abbeyfeale, Castleconnell, Castletroy, Corbally, Newcastle West and Kilmallock.