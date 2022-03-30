Search

30 Mar 2022

Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures - April 2 to April 6

Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures - April 2 to April 6

This is a busy period for Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

30 Mar 2022 10:56 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

ALL games 2.30pm kick-off unless otherwise stated

Saturday, April 2                                                                         

Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Clontarf v Ballynahinch, Castle Avenue;   

Lansdowne v Terenure College, Aviva Park;     

U.C.C. v Garryowen, The Mardyke;     

Young Munster v Cork Constitution, Tom Clifford Park;          

Division 1B: Banbridge v Shannon, Rifle Park;            

Highfield v Navan, Woodleigh Park;     

Malone v Naas, Gibson Park;    

Old Belvedere v City of Armagh, Ollie Campbell Park;            

Old Wesley v St. Mary's College, Energia Park;            

Division 2A: Buccaneers v Ballymena, Dubarry Park;  

Queens University v Old Crescent, Dub Lane;  

Rainey Old Boys v Dolphin, Hatrick Park;        

U.L. Bohemian v M.U. Barnhall, UL Arena;     

Division 2B: Belfast Harlequins v Galway Corinthians, Deramore Park;          

Blackrock College v Ballina, Stradbrook;         

Galwegians v Wanderers, Crowley Park;          

Greystones v Malahide, Dr Hickey Park;           

Sligo v Dungannon, Hamilton Park;      

Division 2C: Bangor v Clonmel, Upritchard Park;        

Enniscorthy v City of Derry, Alcast Park;         

Skerries v Bruff, Holmpatrick;  

Sunday's Well v Midleton, Musgrave Park;       

Tullamore v Omagh Academicals, Spollanstown;         

Round Robin: Bective Rangers v Connemara, Navan, 1pm; 

Instonians v Newcastle West, Navan, 3pm; 

Munster Junior League Conference E: Castleisland v Youghal, Castleisland, 2pm; 

North Webb Cup: Carrick-on-Suir v Clanwilliam, Carrick-on-Suir;    

Kilfeacle v St. Senan's, Kilfeacle;         

Listowel v Shannon, Listowel, 1pm; 

Old Crescent v Thomond, Takumi Park;           

Presentation v Ardscoil Old Boys, Rathuard:    

Richmond v Garryowen, Canal Bank;   

Young Munster v Ennis, Tom Clifford Park;     

Club Under 18 Plate Final: Fermoy v Bantry Bay, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm; 

Club Under18 Development Plate Final: Chorca Dhuibhne v Mallow, Musgrave Park, 5.30pm; 

East Under 14 Cup: Waterpark v Kilfeacle, Clonmel, 11.30am; 

East Under 13 League: Cashel v Waterpark, Clonmel, 12.30pm; 

South Under 18 Cup: Bandon v Clonakilty, Bandon, 11am; 

South Under 18 Development Cup: Kanturk v Dolphin, Kanturk, 12pm; 

South Under 16 Cup: Dolphin v Cobh Pirates, Musgrave Park, 12pm; 

South Under 16 Development Cup: Ballincollig v Mallow, Tanner Park, 12pm; 

Crosshaven v Skibbereen, Crosshaven, 12pm; 

Old Christians v Bantry Bay, Rathcooney, 12pm; 

South Under 14 Cup: Ballincollig v Cork Constitution, Fermoy, 12pm; 

Midleton v Bantry Bay, Towns Park, 12pm; 

Mitchelstown v Highfield, Mitchelstown, 12.30pm 

Old Christians v Kinsale, Rathcooney, 12.30pm; 

South Under 14 Development Cup:   Douglas v Muskerry, Castletreasure, 12pm; 

Mallow v Skibbereen, Mallow, 12pm; 

Girls Under 18 Development Bowl: Bantry Bay v Waterpark, Bantry, 12.30pm; 

Girls Under 14 Cup: Dolphin v Shannon, Coonagh, 1pm; 

Girls Under 14 Plate: Ballina-Killaloe v Mallow-Mitchelstown, Clairsford, 4pm; 

Under 18 Friendly: Old Christians v Crosshaven, Rathcooney, 12pm; 

Sunday, April 3                                                                                 

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Kilfeacle v U.L. Bohemian, Kilfeacle;           

Munster Junior League Section B: St. Senan's v Skibbereen, Jim Slattery Park,         

Section C: Ballincollig v Thurles, Tanner Park;            

Charleville v Fethard, Charleville;         

Fermoy v St. Mary's, Fermoy;   

Kanturk v Dungarvan, Kanturk;            

Section D: Waterford City v Cobh Pirates, Waterford;  

Conference E: Douglas v Chorca Dhuibhne, Castletreasure;    

Killarney v Bantry Bay, Killarney;        

Dave Dineen Cup: Dunmanway v Dolphin, Dunmanway, 12.30pm; 

Frazer McMullen Cup: Lansdowne v Cork Constitution, Aviva Stadium;       

Old Belvedere v Shannon, Ollie Campbell Park;           

U.C.C. v U.C.D., Curaheen Road;         

Young Munster v Dublin University, Tom Clifford Park;          

Women’s Divisional Cup Final: Skibbereen v Tipperary, Temple Hill, 1pm; 

Women's Division 2 League: Bantry Bay v U.L. Bohemian, Bantry, 1pm; 

Waterpark v Dolphin, Ballinakill, 1pm; 

Club Under 18 Cup Final: Cobh Pirates v Waterpark, Musgrave Park, 3pm; 

Club Under 16 Cup Final: Ennis v Waterpark, Musgrave Park, 1pm; 

East Under 16 Cup: Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle v Dungarvan, Clanwilliam Park, 11am; 

Fethard v Carrick-on-Suir, Fethard, 11am; 

Thurles v Clonmel, Thurles, 11am; 

East Under 14 Plate: Cashel v Dungarvan, Cashel, 11am; 

North Under 18 Cup: Nenagh Ormond v Bruff, Nenagh, 1pm; 

Old Crescent v Young Munster, Takumi Park, 12.30pm; 

North Under 16 Cup: Nenagh Ormond v Garryowen, Nenagh, 11.45am; 

North Under 14 League Finals: Charleville v Bruff, Annacotty, 12.45pm; 

Old Crescent v Garryowen Blue, Annacotty, 3.45pm; 

Young Munster v Nenagh Ormond, Annacotty, 2.15pm; 

North Under 13 Cup: Ennis v Garryowen, Ennis, 11.30am; 

Young Munster v Old Crescent, Derryknockane, 11.30am; 

South Under 18 Cup: Midleton v Highfield, Towns Park, 11am; 

Muskerry v Kinsale, Ballyanly, 11.30am; 

South Under 16 Cup: Midleton v Fermoy, Towns Park, 12.30pm; 

South Under 14 Development Cup: Sunday's Well v Dolphin, Musgrave Park, 12pm; 

West Under 16 Cup: Chorca Dhuibhne v Killarney, Ballydavid, 12pm; 

Girls Under 16 Cup Final: Killarney v Shannon Blue, Musgrave Park, 11am; 

Girls Under 14 Cup: Dunmanway-Bantry Bay v Ennis, Bantry, 12pm; 

Girls Under 14 Plate: Clonakilty Green v Kilrush, The Vale;  

Monday, April 4                                                                              

Schools Under 18 Development League North: Crescent College Comp. v Ardscoil Rís, Coonagh, 2pm; 

King Cup Semi-Final: Kinsale CS v Intermediate School, Killarney, 1pm; 

Giles Shield Semi-Final: Tarbert CS v Colaiste Ide agus Iosef (Abbeyfeale), Tarbert, 12pm; 

Tuesday, April 5                                                                               

North Under 13 Cup: Shannon v Scariff-St. Mary's, Coonagh, 7.30pm; 

Wednesday, April 6                                                                          

Schools Mungret Shield Final: High School CBS v Villiers School, Musgrave Park, 12pm; 

Schools Junior Plate Final: Castletroy College v Rockwell College, 4GUL, 1pm; 

Under 14 Friendly: Kilkenny College v St. Munchin's, Kilkenny, 2pm; 

Kilkenny College B v St. Munchin's B, Kilkenny, 2pm; 

Kilkenny College C v St. Munchin's C, Kilkenny, 2pm; 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media