Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures - April 2 to April 6

This is a busy period for Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures
ALL games 2.30pm kick-off unless otherwise stated
Saturday, April 2
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Clontarf v Ballynahinch, Castle Avenue;
Lansdowne v Terenure College, Aviva Park;
U.C.C. v Garryowen, The Mardyke;
Young Munster v Cork Constitution, Tom Clifford Park;
Division 1B: Banbridge v Shannon, Rifle Park;
Highfield v Navan, Woodleigh Park;
Malone v Naas, Gibson Park;
Old Belvedere v City of Armagh, Ollie Campbell Park;
Old Wesley v St. Mary's College, Energia Park;
Division 2A: Buccaneers v Ballymena, Dubarry Park;
Queens University v Old Crescent, Dub Lane;
Rainey Old Boys v Dolphin, Hatrick Park;
U.L. Bohemian v M.U. Barnhall, UL Arena;
Division 2B: Belfast Harlequins v Galway Corinthians, Deramore Park;
Blackrock College v Ballina, Stradbrook;
Galwegians v Wanderers, Crowley Park;
Greystones v Malahide, Dr Hickey Park;
Sligo v Dungannon, Hamilton Park;
Division 2C: Bangor v Clonmel, Upritchard Park;
Enniscorthy v City of Derry, Alcast Park;
Skerries v Bruff, Holmpatrick;
Sunday's Well v Midleton, Musgrave Park;
Tullamore v Omagh Academicals, Spollanstown;
Round Robin: Bective Rangers v Connemara, Navan, 1pm;
Instonians v Newcastle West, Navan, 3pm;
Munster Junior League Conference E: Castleisland v Youghal, Castleisland, 2pm;
North Webb Cup: Carrick-on-Suir v Clanwilliam, Carrick-on-Suir;
Kilfeacle v St. Senan's, Kilfeacle;
Listowel v Shannon, Listowel, 1pm;
Old Crescent v Thomond, Takumi Park;
Presentation v Ardscoil Old Boys, Rathuard:
Richmond v Garryowen, Canal Bank;
Young Munster v Ennis, Tom Clifford Park;
Club Under 18 Plate Final: Fermoy v Bantry Bay, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm;
Club Under18 Development Plate Final: Chorca Dhuibhne v Mallow, Musgrave Park, 5.30pm;
East Under 14 Cup: Waterpark v Kilfeacle, Clonmel, 11.30am;
East Under 13 League: Cashel v Waterpark, Clonmel, 12.30pm;
South Under 18 Cup: Bandon v Clonakilty, Bandon, 11am;
South Under 18 Development Cup: Kanturk v Dolphin, Kanturk, 12pm;
South Under 16 Cup: Dolphin v Cobh Pirates, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
South Under 16 Development Cup: Ballincollig v Mallow, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Crosshaven v Skibbereen, Crosshaven, 12pm;
Old Christians v Bantry Bay, Rathcooney, 12pm;
South Under 14 Cup: Ballincollig v Cork Constitution, Fermoy, 12pm;
Midleton v Bantry Bay, Towns Park, 12pm;
Mitchelstown v Highfield, Mitchelstown, 12.30pm
Old Christians v Kinsale, Rathcooney, 12.30pm;
South Under 14 Development Cup: Douglas v Muskerry, Castletreasure, 12pm;
Mallow v Skibbereen, Mallow, 12pm;
Girls Under 18 Development Bowl: Bantry Bay v Waterpark, Bantry, 12.30pm;
Girls Under 14 Cup: Dolphin v Shannon, Coonagh, 1pm;
Girls Under 14 Plate: Ballina-Killaloe v Mallow-Mitchelstown, Clairsford, 4pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Old Christians v Crosshaven, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Sunday, April 3
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Kilfeacle v U.L. Bohemian, Kilfeacle;
Munster Junior League Section B: St. Senan's v Skibbereen, Jim Slattery Park,
Section C: Ballincollig v Thurles, Tanner Park;
Charleville v Fethard, Charleville;
Fermoy v St. Mary's, Fermoy;
Kanturk v Dungarvan, Kanturk;
Section D: Waterford City v Cobh Pirates, Waterford;
Conference E: Douglas v Chorca Dhuibhne, Castletreasure;
Killarney v Bantry Bay, Killarney;
Dave Dineen Cup: Dunmanway v Dolphin, Dunmanway, 12.30pm;
Frazer McMullen Cup: Lansdowne v Cork Constitution, Aviva Stadium;
Old Belvedere v Shannon, Ollie Campbell Park;
U.C.C. v U.C.D., Curaheen Road;
Young Munster v Dublin University, Tom Clifford Park;
Women’s Divisional Cup Final: Skibbereen v Tipperary, Temple Hill, 1pm;
Women's Division 2 League: Bantry Bay v U.L. Bohemian, Bantry, 1pm;
Waterpark v Dolphin, Ballinakill, 1pm;
Club Under 18 Cup Final: Cobh Pirates v Waterpark, Musgrave Park, 3pm;
Club Under 16 Cup Final: Ennis v Waterpark, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
East Under 16 Cup: Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle v Dungarvan, Clanwilliam Park, 11am;
Fethard v Carrick-on-Suir, Fethard, 11am;
Thurles v Clonmel, Thurles, 11am;
East Under 14 Plate: Cashel v Dungarvan, Cashel, 11am;
North Under 18 Cup: Nenagh Ormond v Bruff, Nenagh, 1pm;
Old Crescent v Young Munster, Takumi Park, 12.30pm;
North Under 16 Cup: Nenagh Ormond v Garryowen, Nenagh, 11.45am;
North Under 14 League Finals: Charleville v Bruff, Annacotty, 12.45pm;
Old Crescent v Garryowen Blue, Annacotty, 3.45pm;
Young Munster v Nenagh Ormond, Annacotty, 2.15pm;
North Under 13 Cup: Ennis v Garryowen, Ennis, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Old Crescent, Derryknockane, 11.30am;
South Under 18 Cup: Midleton v Highfield, Towns Park, 11am;
Muskerry v Kinsale, Ballyanly, 11.30am;
South Under 16 Cup: Midleton v Fermoy, Towns Park, 12.30pm;
South Under 14 Development Cup: Sunday's Well v Dolphin, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
West Under 16 Cup: Chorca Dhuibhne v Killarney, Ballydavid, 12pm;
Girls Under 16 Cup Final: Killarney v Shannon Blue, Musgrave Park, 11am;
Girls Under 14 Cup: Dunmanway-Bantry Bay v Ennis, Bantry, 12pm;
Girls Under 14 Plate: Clonakilty Green v Kilrush, The Vale;
Monday, April 4
Schools Under 18 Development League North: Crescent College Comp. v Ardscoil Rís, Coonagh, 2pm;
King Cup Semi-Final: Kinsale CS v Intermediate School, Killarney, 1pm;
Giles Shield Semi-Final: Tarbert CS v Colaiste Ide agus Iosef (Abbeyfeale), Tarbert, 12pm;
Tuesday, April 5
North Under 13 Cup: Shannon v Scariff-St. Mary's, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Wednesday, April 6
Schools Mungret Shield Final: High School CBS v Villiers School, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Schools Junior Plate Final: Castletroy College v Rockwell College, 4GUL, 1pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Kilkenny College v St. Munchin's, Kilkenny, 2pm;
Kilkenny College B v St. Munchin's B, Kilkenny, 2pm;
Kilkenny College C v St. Munchin's C, Kilkenny, 2pm;
