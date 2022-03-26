Search

26 Mar 2022

Defeat for Limerick juniors as late scores edge Clare clear in Littlewoods Camogie League

Jerome O'Connell in Fr McNamara Park

26 Mar 2022 4:59 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK fell to defeat to Clare this Saturday afternoon in the final round group game in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

This Division Three tie in Fr McNamara Park in Ennis, finished in a 2-22 to 1-13 loss for the Limerick junior side.

There were just six points between the sides entering the final five minutes when Clare goals widened the winning margin out to 12-points.

Limerick must now regroup for the Munster Championship against Waterford on April 24.

The Tim McGrath managed Limerick lost 5-20 to 1-2 to Wexford in their previous outing but settled early in this fixture. Limerick had the aid of the breeze in the opening half and were 0-3 to 0-2 ahead on 10-minutes with Muireann Leahy frees and a fine Amy Burke score.

At the mid-point of the half the game was level for a third time at 0-4 each.

Then Clare finished the half on top with Sarah Loughnane frees and points from Siobhan Lenihan.

By half time, Clare were 0-10 to 0-7 clear.

Aisling Ryan, Sarah Cosgrave, Burke and Leahy with Limerick scores to leave just a score between the teams at the break.

On the change of ends, Kate O'Gorman scores edged Clare five points clear.

The lead was soon 0-19 to 0-10 and the game was in the 50th minute.

Then came some Limerick solace with an Amy Burke goal.

Limerick needed the next score but a more experienced Clare responded with two goals of their own from Aisling Cooney and Emma Considine.

Cliodhna Hall and Leahy had late Limerick points but there was no denying Clare victory on a day when Limerick travelled with a panel of just 18 players.

SCORERS: Limerick: Muireann Leahy 0-7 (5frees, 2 '45), Amy Burke 1-3, Aisling Ryan, Sarah Cosgrave and Cliodhna Hall 0-1 each. Clare: Sarah Loughnane 0-7 (7frees), Kate O'Gorman 0-4, Emma Considine (0-1free) and Aisling Cooney 1-1 each, Grace Carmody 0-3 Siobhan Lenihan and Ellen Casey 0-2 each, Aideen Hickey and Emma Kennedy (free) 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Ciara Mulqueen (Crecora); Orla Hickey (Na Piarsaigh), Isobel Lyons (Crecora), Sarah Condon (Knockaderry); Marie Butler (Adare), Jenny Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Louise Butler (Adare); Muireann Leahy (Crecora), Aimee O'Connor (Crecora); Olivia Kerins (Mungret St Pauls), Ashling Ryan (Galbally), Rebecca Fitzpatrick (Newcastle West); Amy Burke (Monaleen), Sarah Cosgrove (Ahane), Cliodhna Hall (Ballybrown). Subs: Kelly Shanahan (Ballybrown) for Orla Hickey (h-t), Jessica Carr (Templeglantine) for Louise Butler (52mins), Aoife Condon (Knockaderry) for Aimee O'Connor (55mins).

CLARE: Lauren Solan (Whitegate); Caoimhe Lally (Newmarket on Fergus), Michelle Powell (Truagh-Clonlara), Sinead Hogg (Truagh-Clonlara); Emma Kennedy (Sixmilebridge), Rachel Kelly (Sixmilebridge), Gillian Ryan (Tulla); Rebecca Crowe (Ruan), Roisin Powell (Truagh-Clonlara); Kate O'Gorman (Kilkishen), Ellen Casey (Newmarket on Fergus), Siobhan Lenihan (Kilkishen); Olivia Phelan (Sixmilebridge), Sarah Loughnane (Sixmilebridge), Aiden Hickey (Whitegate). Subs: Grace Carmody (Kilmaley) for Sarah Loughnane (36mins), Emma Considine (Clooney-Quin) for Siobhan Lenihan (46mins), Aoife Anderson for Rachel Kelly (52mins), Abby Walsh (Scariff-Ogonnelloe) for Ellen Casey (52mins), Jennifer Nicholas (Tulla) for Rebecca Crowe (54mins), Sarah Loughnane (Sixmilebridge) for Aideen Hickey (58mins).

REFEREE: John Horgan (Galway).

